BCCI Explains Shreyas Iyer’s Withdrawal From India A Test Camp

Shreyas Iyer had been called up to represent India A in two tests against Australia A.

The first match ended in a draw, and right before the second match went underway, the middle-order batsman pulled out, which raised eyebrows.

After quite a bit of speculation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come out with an official statement that explains the reason behind Iyer's departure.

Iyer Out From Red-Ball Cricket For 6 Months

The BCCI states that Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. According to a statement released by India's cricket board, the batsman has been experiencing "recurring back spasms and stiffness" while playing Test cricket, and would like to use the time-off to "build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness".

Here's what the BCCI statement exactly said:

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup."

However, it is worth noting that the PBKS captain will be in action for India A in an ODI series against Australia A.

Iyer Appointed as IND A Captain vs AUS A in ODI Series

While Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a break from red-ball cricket, he will be in action in white-ball cricket in a few days from now.

The BCCI has appointed him as the India A captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia A, which starts from September 30, 2025.

Check out: Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad