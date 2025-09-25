Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Explains Shreyas Iyer’s Withdrawal From India A Test Camp

BCCI Explains Shreyas Iyer’s Withdrawal From India A Test Camp

The BCCI has revealed that Shreyas Iyer will take an extensive an break from red-ball cricket due to back issues. However, he has been called up for an India A ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shreyas Iyer had been called up to represent India A in two tests against Australia A. 

The first match ended in a draw, and right before the second match went underway, the middle-order batsman pulled out, which raised eyebrows.

After quite a bit of speculation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come out with an official statement that explains the reason behind Iyer's departure.

Iyer Out From Red-Ball Cricket For 6 Months 

The BCCI states that Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. According to a statement released by India's cricket board, the batsman has been experiencing "recurring back spasms and stiffness" while playing Test cricket, and would like to use the time-off to "build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness".

Here's what the BCCI statement exactly said:

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup."

However, it is worth noting that the PBKS captain will be in action for India A in an ODI series against Australia A.

Iyer Appointed as IND A Captain vs AUS A in ODI Series

While Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a break from red-ball cricket, he will be in action in white-ball cricket in a few days from now.

The BCCI has appointed him as the India A captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia A, which starts from September 30, 2025.

Check out: Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India A Vs Australia A Shreyas Iyer India A IND Vs AUS BCCI Shreyas Iyer India A Squad IND A Vs AUS A Shreyas Iyer Withdrawal Shreyas Iyer Quits Ind A Test Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget