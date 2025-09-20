Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Super 4: Here's How India's Playing XI Could Look; Bumrah, Dube Return

IND vs PAK Super 4: Here's How India's Playing XI Could Look; Bumrah, Dube Return

For IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 match, some minor tweaks in the playing XI and batting order are possible.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)

India's probable playing XI for IND vs PAK Super 4 match: Team India booked its place in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 by winning their first two group matches, first against the UAE and then against Pakistan.

The final group-stage match versus Oman is largely a formality. All eyes are now on the India-Pakistan Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led team will look to continue its winning momentum.

The first India-Pakistan group match had drawn attention due to a post-match handshake controversy, but India emerged victorious. For the Super 4 encounter, some minor tweaks in the playing XI and batting order are possible.

Batting Lineup: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to open, with Suryakumar Yadav at number three and Tilak Varma at four.

Shivam Dubey’s spot at five is uncertain; Sanju Samson could be promoted to provide flexibility. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel could occupy six and seven, strengthening the middle order.

Bowling Attack: India may opt for four specialist bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy provide spin options.

If India decides to play both Chakravarthy and Yadav in final XI then Arshdeep will be benched as India have all-rounders Dube and Hardik to support Bumrah in pace department.

India's probable playing XI for IND vs PAK Super 4 match: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy.

This lineup balances India’s explosive batting, strong all-rounders, and a well-rounded bowling attack, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter against Pakistan.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Shivam Dube Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan IND Vs PAK Super 4 India Playing XI Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
