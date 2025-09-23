Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs BAN: Head-To-Head Record, India's Probable Playing XI

IND vs BAN: Head-To-Head Record, India's Probable Playing XI

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times in T20Is, with India holding a commanding record of 16 wins compared to Bangladesh’s solitary victory.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style, registering a dominant win over Pakistan to bag two points in their opening Super 4 clash.

Up next, the Men in Blue will face Bangladesh on September 24, a contest that is already generating plenty of buzz. Ahead of the clash, let’s dive into the head-to-head record between the two sides.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Their rivalry in the Asia Cup has also been largely one-sided - India has won 13 of the 15 encounters, while Bangladesh has managed only two wins.

Current Form

India enters the fixture on the back of four consecutive victories in the tournament, including a convincing win over Pakistan in their last outing. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will draw confidence from their recent triumph over Sri Lanka, which snapped their losing streak. While history and current form strongly favor India, Bangladesh has shown they cannot be underestimated.

One area of concern for India heading into the clash is Tilak Varma’s dip in form against spin bowling.

His strike rate has noticeably fallen this year, and with him alongside Sanju Samson expected to occupy the crucial No. 4 and No. 5 positions, India’s middle order must be careful not to succumb to Bangladesh’s spinners and risk a collapse.

For Bangladesh, their best chance lies in bowling first and applying pressure on India’s batting.

Restricting the Men in Blue to a total in the 150–160 range will be their ideal scenario, with Mustafizur Rahman expected to play a key role in the death overs and the spin attack tasked with squeezing runs in the middle overs.

That said, the significant difference in batting depth and firepower still tilts the contest strongly in India’s favor, keeping them on track to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

On bench: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
