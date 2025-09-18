Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After PAK vs UAE Match

Pakistan faced Asia Cup hosts, UAE, battling for the second spot in Group A. The match's start was delayed, but what followed was a good contest between the two teams.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 09:57 AM (IST)

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and UAE went underway following quite a bit of chaos and confusion. 

There was concern that the former might boycott the game, but after an hour-long delay, the contest did commence. PAK, despite coming in after a hammering from arch rivals, India, was certainly the favorite, owing to their richer international experience. And unsurprisingly, the result did go in their favor.

Having said that, it is worth noting that UAE did manage to give them a tough fight for the most part, despite losing the match by 41 runs in the end. Here's what the Asia Cup Group A Points Table looks like now:

PAK vs UAE: Asia Cup Updated Points Table (Group A)

India - Matches: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 4 | NRR: +4.793  

Pakistan - Matches: 3 | Won: 2 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 4 | NRR: +1.790 

UAE - Matches: 3 | Won: 1 | Lost: 2 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 2 | NRR: -1.984  

Oman - Matches: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -3.375    

Asia Cup: Pakistan Defends 146 vs UAE

UAE won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan's Saim Ayub scored his third consecutive duck in the tournament, as the hosts' Junaid Siddique struck in the first over. The second wicket didn't take too long to fall either, as Siddique would send Sahibzada Farhan back in his second, and the match's third over.

Fakhar Zaman then provided a bit of pace and stability to the innings, scoring a 50. Shaheen Afridi had another impressive outing with the bat at the end of the tail, scoring 29 off just 14 balls, helping PAK reach a total of 146 - 9 at the end of 20 overs.

UAE were steady in the chase for a long time. They were 85 - 4 after 14 overs, and looked to be in the driving seat. However, they would then go on to lose wickets cheaply and quickly, getting all out for just a 105 runs in 17.4 overs.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
