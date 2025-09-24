Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Batsmen With Highest Strike Rates, Where Does Abhishek Sharma Stand?

Check out the batsmen with the highest strike rate in the ACC Asia Cup so far, including India's rising star, Abhishek Sharma, as well as, surprisingly, a bowler among the top 5.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 has been a spectacle dominated by bowlers, but a few explosive batsmen have stolen the show with their fiery performances. 

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Umarzai has led the charge with a mind-boggling strike rate, while India's Abhishek Sharma has also caused havoc with his aggressive stroke play.

Umarzai, the Afghanistan all-rounder, has set the tournament ablaze with a strike rate of around 217, making him the most explosive batsman in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite his blistering form, Afghanistan was unfortunately knocked out in the group stages. 

India's Abhishek Sharma has been a standout performer too, posting a strike rate of 208.43, putting him in second place.

Not far behind, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi is third in the rankings, showcasing his unexpected batting power. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka round out the top five with their solid performances at the crease.

India’s Shubman Gill has also impressed with his strike rate, landing him in sixth place in the rankings.

Top 5 batsmen with the highest strike rates in Asia Cup 2025:

  1. Azmatullah Umarzai – 217.07

  2. Abhishek Sharma – 208.43

  3. Shaheen Shah Afridi – 206.45

  4. Mohammad Nabi – 171.42

  5. Dasun Shanaka – 161.36

While Abhishek Sharma does not have the highest strike rate, he has scored the most runs in the ACC Asia Cup so far. 

He has not only impressed with these statistics but also with his consistency. The Indian opener leads the tournament in runs, having scored 173 runs in four matches. His trademark of hitting a boundary off the first ball of almost every innings has captivated fans and earned him significant attention for his explosive batting style.

India will be facing Bangladesh, and then Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stages, which should allow Abhishek to shine further in the national shirt.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
