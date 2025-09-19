Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Oman Free Live Streaming Details, TV Channels, Match And Toss Time

India vs Oman Free Live Streaming Details, TV Channels, Match And Toss Time

Sitting comfortably at the top of Group A, India will look to extend their winning streak and register a third consecutive victory in the tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 10:38 AM (IST)

India vs Oman Live Streaming: The 12th fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on Oman today, Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With a Super Four spot already secured, this game serves more as a tune-up for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar are expected to rotate the squad, likely resting spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to test other players.

Here are the key details you need to know ahead of IND vs OMAN clash.

India vs Oman Free Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played today i.e. Friday, 19th September.

Where will IND vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match start?

IND vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8 PM IST, while both the captains – Suryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh – will take the field for the toss at 7:30 PM.

How to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match live on TV?

Fans can watch India vs Oman Asia Cup match live on various Sony Sports channels.

How to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match live for free?

Free live streaming of India vs Oman Asia Cup match will be available on DD Sports.

Where will IND vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be live streamed?

Indian fans can enjoy India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV. However, online live streaming will not be free and requires a subscription. 

Also on ABP Live | India vs Oman: Historic Milestone For India In Abu Dhabi, But Pakistan...

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Vs Oman Free Live Streaming India Vs Oman Live India Vs Oman Live TV Channels India Vs Oman Live Streaming
