India vs Oman: Historic Milestone For India In Abu Dhabi, But Pakistan...

With two convincing wins in their opening fixtures of the Asia Cup 2025, India has already secured a place in the Super Four.

Before their much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 21, Suryakumar Yadav’s men will face Oman in their final group match on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The encounter will also carry historic significance for Indian cricket.

A Historic Milestone Awaits

The game against Oman will also mark India’s 250th T20 international, making them only the second nation after Pakistan to reach the landmark.

Pakistan currently leads the chart with 275 matches. For India, the milestone reflects their consistency and dominance in the shortest format.

India’s Previous Outing in Abu Dhabi

The Men in Blue have played just one T20I at this venue so far, during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Batting first against Afghanistan, India piled up 210/2 with Rohit Sharma (74 off 47) and KL Rahul (69 off 48) leading the charge. Afghanistan could only manage 144 in reply, giving India a thumping 66-run victory. As a result, India boasts a 100% win record at this ground.

Oman’s Familiar Territory

Oman, in contrast, has featured regularly at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with 13 matches under their belt—winning six and losing seven.

Their greater exposure to Abu Dhabi’s slow and low surfaces could help, though overcoming India’s strength and balance will be a tall order. Historically, first-innings scores of 150–160 are considered par here.

Oman vs India's fiery spin attack

Oman’s middle order is likely to be tested against India’s spin attack. Since July 2024, no team has taken more wickets through spin than the Men in Blue, making them a formidable challenge in this department.

Although the Abu Dhabi surface is expected to offer decent support to batters, Oman might find it wiser to target India’s pacers early on before the spinners come into play.

Injury Update: Both teams remain injury-free since their last outing against UAE.