Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Oman: Historic Milestone For India In Abu Dhabi, But Pakistan...

India vs Oman: Historic Milestone For India In Abu Dhabi, But Pakistan...

For India, the milestone reflects their consistency and dominance in the shortest format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 09:24 AM (IST)

With two convincing wins in their opening fixtures of the Asia Cup 2025, India has already secured a place in the Super Four.

Before their much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 21, Suryakumar Yadav’s men will face Oman in their final group match on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The encounter will also carry historic significance for Indian cricket.

A Historic Milestone Awaits

The game against Oman will also mark India’s 250th T20 international, making them only the second nation after Pakistan to reach the landmark.

Pakistan currently leads the chart with 275 matches. For India, the milestone reflects their consistency and dominance in the shortest format.

India’s Previous Outing in Abu Dhabi

The Men in Blue have played just one T20I at this venue so far, during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Batting first against Afghanistan, India piled up 210/2 with Rohit Sharma (74 off 47) and KL Rahul (69 off 48) leading the charge. Afghanistan could only manage 144 in reply, giving India a thumping 66-run victory. As a result, India boasts a 100% win record at this ground.

Oman’s Familiar Territory

Oman, in contrast, has featured regularly at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with 13 matches under their belt—winning six and losing seven.

Their greater exposure to Abu Dhabi’s slow and low surfaces could help, though overcoming India’s strength and balance will be a tall order. Historically, first-innings scores of 150–160 are considered par here.

Oman vs India's fiery spin attack

Oman’s middle order is likely to be tested against India’s spin attack. Since July 2024, no team has taken more wickets through spin than the Men in Blue, making them a formidable challenge in this department.

Although the Abu Dhabi surface is expected to offer decent support to batters, Oman might find it wiser to target India’s pacers early on before the spinners come into play.

Injury Update: Both teams remain injury-free since their last outing against UAE.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 IND Vs OMA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
India
DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
DUSU Election Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
World
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget