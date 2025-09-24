India In T20Is: Matches With Highest Scores Ever

T20 cricket is known for its fast pace and explosive action, with runs coming thick and fast and plenty of boundaries thrilling fans. The Indian team has featured in several high-scoring encounters, with match totals often crossing 400 runs.

Here’s a look at some of India’s most memorable high-scoring T20Is.

India vs West Indies (Lauderhill, 2016)

On August 27, 2016, India and West Indies combined for a staggering 489 runs in just 40 overs. The West Indies batsmen set the tone with aggressive hitting, and India responded in kind, making it the highest match aggregate in India’s T20 history.

India vs Bangladesh (Hyderabad, 2024)

In Hyderabad on October 12, 2024, India and Bangladesh put on a run-fest totaling 461 runs. Indian batsmen unleashed a flurry of boundaries, entertaining fans throughout the match.

India vs South Africa (Guwahati, 2022)

The October 2, 2022, Guwahati match saw India and South Africa combine for 458 runs. The batsman-friendly conditions made it a tough day for bowlers, resulting in a thrilling contest.

India vs Australia (Guwahati, 2023)

On November 28, 2023, India and Australia amassed 447 runs together. Boundaries rained from all parts of the ground as batsmen dominated the innings.

India vs Ireland (Dublin, 2022)

June 28, 2022, witnessed another high-scoring affair, with India and Ireland combining for 446 runs. Ireland challenged India strongly, but the Men in Blue maintained their dominance.

India’s Lowest-Scoring T20I Matches

While India has had some explosive T20 performances, the Men in Blue have also faced matches where runs were hard to come by.

India vs England (Bristol, 2007)

In the inaugural T20 World Cup in Bristol, India managed just 79 runs against England. The English bowlers exploited the conditions perfectly, restricting India to a modest total and winning comfortably.

India vs Australia (Bangalore, 2010)

India was bowled out for 85 against Australia in a high-pressure match at home. Tight bowling and disciplined fielding left the Indian batsmen struggling for boundaries.

India vs Pakistan (Kolkata, 2009)

Facing Pakistan in Kolkata, India posted just 88 runs. The match was dominated by swing and seam movement, giving bowlers the upper hand.

India vs South Africa (Cape Town, 2012)

At Cape Town, India was restricted to 92 runs by an exceptional South African bowling attack. The batsmen could not cope with consistent pace and bounce.