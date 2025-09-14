Asia Cup 2025: India And Pakistan Set For High-Voltage Clash Tonight Amid Political Row

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India And Pakistan Set For High-Voltage Clash Tonight Amid Political Row

India and Pakistan face off in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 clash tonight at 8 PM in Dubai. While fans await the fierce contest, political tensions over the match add drama beyond the cricket field.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry returns tonight as India and Pakistan square off in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai. The blockbuster game begins at 8:00 PM (IST), promising fireworks on the field, and stirring debate far beyond it.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men head into the contest as clear favourites. Their depth, form, and consistency put them a step above the seven other teams in this tournament, including an unpredictable Pakistan. But while fans count down the hours, the match has become a flashpoint in an intense political storm at home.

BCCI Explains Why India Must Play

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has defended the team’s participation despite rising criticism. Secretary Devajit Saikia told Hindustan Times that India cannot unilaterally skip games in multinational events.

“We are part of the Asia Cup because it’s a global competition, like the Olympics or FIFA tournaments,” Saikia said.
“Boycotting would hurt India’s prospects of hosting international events. We don’t get a direct call on whether to play or not.”

Opposition Leaders Slam Fixture After Pahalgam Attack

The decision to go ahead with the game has triggered outrage from opposition parties, who argue that holding the fixture undermines the memory of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of placing revenue above national sentiment.

“How much money will the BCCI earn, ₹2,000 crore, ₹3,000 crore? Is it worth more than the lives of our citizens?” Owaisi asked, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier words that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also protested. On Saturday, its Delhi unit demonstrated against the match, with leader Saurabh Bharadwaj calling it a “humiliation” to the Pahalgam victims. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X, asking in Hindi why the fixture was being organised despite public sentiment, even hinting at “Trump’s pressure.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Bharadwaj cited a controversial social media post, allegedly shared by Pakistani cricketers, that appeared to mock India’s “Operation Sindoor,” the counterstrike on terror camps following the Pahalgam killings.

Countdown to 8 PM

Despite the uproar, excitement for tonight’s contest is soaring. Fans across the globe are bracing for another chapter in cricket’s most storied rivalry, one that has always transcended sport.

As the players take the field at 8:00 PM, millions will be watching to see whether India can underline its supremacy, and whether the game can, even briefly, rise above the charged politics surrounding it.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
AAP Protest BCCI AIMIM Suryakumar Yadav Political Controversy Pahalgam Attack Asia Cup 2025 Operation Sindoor India VS Pakistan Dubai Match Cricket Rivalry 8 PM IST
