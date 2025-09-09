Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: What Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Said Ahead Of Asia Cup Battle

India and Pakistan captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha dismissed the need to control on-field aggression ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Captains of the eight participating nations in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, including India and Pakistan, sat down for a press conference ahead of the tournament opener later today.

IND vs PAK is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, not just because of the cricketing rivalry, but also due to the nations' recent military conflict. 

Naturally, the question asked to India and Pakistan's captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, respectively, were somewhat related to the subject.

Specifically, they were asked whether any players from their teams might require reminders to maintain composure on the field. Notably, both Yadav and Agha were against the idea, and suggested that aggression is a vital part of the sport.

India Pakistan captains not opposed to on-field aggression

Upon being asked the abovementioned question, India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav had this to say: "Aggression is always there on the field. Without aggression, you cannot play the sport. I am very excited to take the field from tomorrow".

The Men in Blue will commence their Asia Cup title defence on September 10, 2025 against UAE in Dubai. 

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be in action against Oman on September 12, with their captain, Salman Ali Agha, also dismissing the need for instructions to control aggression:

"You don’t need to say anything to any player. Everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive, and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going. From my side, there is no instruction as long as it stays on the ground".

When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025?

India will take on Pakistan at the Asia Cup on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on Sony LIV at 8:00 PM IST.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
LIVE CRICKET Score Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Salman Ali Agha Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Captains Asia Cup Press Conference
