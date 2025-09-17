Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: Group B Chaos! Super-4 Qualification Scenarios Explained

The September 18 fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi will decide everything.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 03:34 PM (IST)

The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 has entered its decisive phase. India is the only team to have booked a Super Four berth, with Group A’s equation being straightforward - today’s Pakistan vs UAE clash will decide the second qualifier. The winner advances, the loser exits.

Group B, however, is far more complicated. With Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh still in the race, net run rate is set to play a decisive role.

Bangladesh have completed all their matches with four points but a poor net run rate (-0.270).

Sri Lanka sit on top with four points from two wins and a net run rate of +1.546. Afghanistan, on two points with a strong +2.150 NRR, have one match left - against Sri Lanka.

The September 18 fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi will decide everything:

If Sri Lanka win: They qualify along with Bangladesh, eliminating Afghanistan.

If Afghanistan win: They leapfrog both teams thanks to their superior NRR, joining Sri Lanka in the Super Four and knocking Bangladesh out.

Fans can watch all Asia Cup matches live on Sony Sports Network, with digital streaming available on Sony Liv and FanCode.

Group A

Group A of Asia Cup 2025 has turned out to be the simpler of the two groups. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has already sealed their place in the Super Four after dominant wins over the UAE and Pakistan. With four points and a huge net run rate of +4.793, the Men in Blue sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The race is now between Pakistan and the UAE, both with two points each after two matches. Pakistan’s stronger net run rate (+1.649) gives them an edge, while the UAE lag behind at -2.030. Oman, meanwhile, have lost all three of their fixtures and are already out of contention.

The final group-stage encounter between Pakistan and UAE will decide the second Super Four spot from Group A.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Group B Super 4 Qualification Scenarios
