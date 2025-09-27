Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan - Head-To-Head In Multination Finals

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan - Head-To-Head In Multination Finals

India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 final will mark the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two sides.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Pakistan are set to clash in their sixth multination final on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in what promises to be one of cricket’s most high-profile encounters.

The rivalry between the two nations goes far beyond cricket, stirring deep emotions among fans, media, and even governments. Despite the intensity, India and Pakistan have rarely faced off in tournament finals.

Their meeting in the Asia Cup 2025 final will mark the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two sides.

Historically, the two teams have met in five multination finals, with Pakistan winning three times and India twice. In ICC finals, they are evenly matched with one win each.

Notable clashes include India’s 8-wicket win in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Melbourne, Pakistan’s narrow 1-wicket victory in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup, Pakistan’s 39-run win in the 1994 Austral-Asia Cup, India’s 5-run triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and Pakistan’s 180-run demolition of India in the 2017 Champions Trophy, which remains their biggest margin of victory over India in a final.

While India has reached 11 Asia Cup finals with eight wins, Pakistan has played five, winning twice.

Despite their long history in the tournament, the Asia Cup final on September 28 will be the first time these two cricketing giants meet for the trophy. In ICC tournaments, Pakistan has never beaten India in a World Cup final, but they did secure a landmark win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India and Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India entered the Asia Cup 2025 with a strong lineup and an unbeaten run. They began their campaign with a commanding win over Oman, followed by victories against Pakistan and other Super 4 opponents.

India’s top-order firepower, led by Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, combined with disciplined bowling from Arshdeep Singh and the spin duo, ensured they topped the Super 4 stage without losing a single match.

The thrilling Super Over win against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 game highlighted India’s resilience under pressure, sealing their spot in the final.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
