Asia Cup 2025: Big Names Compete For India's Opening Pair

Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9, will be played in the T20 format. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not taking part, India’s opening combination is set for a major shake-up.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad by the end of August, the selectors face a tough call with four players in contention for the two opening slots.

Four strong contenders in race

Sanju Samson – A proven performer at the top, Samson has delivered consistent runs for India in T20Is, including three centuries as an opener. His aggressive batting and reliable wicketkeeping make him a strong candidate.

Abhishek Sharma – Currently ranked the world’s No.1 T20I batter, Abhishek is known for his explosive strokeplay. He has two T20I centuries to his name and has often partnered Samson at the top.

KL Rahul – Fresh from scoring over 500 runs in the Test series against England and a strong IPL 2025 season as Delhi Capitals’ opener, Rahul could be a valuable asset on UAE pitches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – The young left-hander has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His attacking style and IPL 2025 form make him another viable option for the Asia Cup squad.

Asia Cup 2025 format explained

Asia Cup 2025 will take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates and will be played in the T20 International format.

A total of eight teams will participate, divided into two groups of four. Each team will face the other three sides in its group once during the league stage.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where they will play against the two qualifiers from the opposite group. The top two sides from the Super Four will then meet in the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.