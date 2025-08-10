Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Big Names Compete For India's Opening Pair

Asia Cup 2025: Big Names Compete For India's Opening Pair

BCCI is expected to announce the squad by the end of August, the selectors face a tough call with four players in contention for the two opening slots.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:50 AM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9, will be played in the T20 format. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not taking part, India’s opening combination is set for a major shake-up.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad by the end of August, the selectors face a tough call with four players in contention for the two opening slots.

Four strong contenders in race

Sanju Samson – A proven performer at the top, Samson has delivered consistent runs for India in T20Is, including three centuries as an opener. His aggressive batting and reliable wicketkeeping make him a strong candidate.

Abhishek Sharma – Currently ranked the world’s No.1 T20I batter, Abhishek is known for his explosive strokeplay. He has two T20I centuries to his name and has often partnered Samson at the top.

KL Rahul – Fresh from scoring over 500 runs in the Test series against England and a strong IPL 2025 season as Delhi Capitals’ opener, Rahul could be a valuable asset on UAE pitches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – The young left-hander has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His attacking style and IPL 2025 form make him another viable option for the Asia Cup squad.

Asia Cup 2025 format explained

Asia Cup 2025 will take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates and will be played in the T20 International format.

A total of eight teams will participate, divided into two groups of four. Each team will face the other three sides in its group once during the league stage.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where they will play against the two qualifiers from the opposite group. The top two sides from the Super Four will then meet in the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup SANJU SAMSON Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget