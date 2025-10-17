Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence On Shami’s Comment Over Australia Series Snub

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAjit Agarkar Breaks Silence On Shami’s Comment Over Australia Series Snub

Ajit Agarkar responds to Mohammed Shami’s remarks after his exclusion from the IND vs AUS series, citing the veteran pacer’s fitness and selection situation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mohammed Shami was one of the India's stand-out bowlers at the 2023 ICC World Cup. He was also a part of the squad that lifted the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

However, the veteran fast bowler appears to have been sidelined from international action of late, and was also not picked for the upcoming IND vs AUS series.

While he has had fitness issues in recent months, Shami responded strongly to his exclusion from the Australia tour, stating a few days ago that it was not his job to provide fitness updates, and that if he can play Ranji trophy, he can also play 50-over games.

Ajit Agarkar Reacts To Shami's Statement

Here's what BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit when asked about what Mohammed Shami said about his exclusion:

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me but even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on that plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't."

"This is the first round of Ranji games that is going on. We will find out in a couple of more games. If he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like a Shami but what we have found in the last six-eight months to a year, even during the during the Australia tour, we were desperate to have him on, but unfortunately his fitness wasn't there." he added.

Mohammed Shami is currently busy in a Ranji Trophy match, representing Bengal against Uttarakhand. Interestingly, he has performed quite well so far, taking 3 wickets in 14.7 overs in the first innings.

The Indian team has already flown over to Australia and has begun its training ahead of the first Australia ODI, which will be played on October 19, 2025. 

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah, spearhead of the Indian bowling attack in all formats, has also been excluded from the ODI squad, likely due to work-load management.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Jasprit Bumrah Ajit Agarkar IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS BCCI Ranji Trophy India Vs Australia Odi Squad Mohammed Shami
