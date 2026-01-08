ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In WPL History

Nat Sciver-Brunt from New Zealand is the top run-scorer in WPL history, having scored 1,027 runs in 29 innings.
ABP Live Sports Stats: From power-hitters to consistent run machines, here’s a look at the top five highest run-scorers in Women’s Premier League history.
ABP Live Sports Stats: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has showcased remarkable batting quality, with aggressive strokeplay, consistency and match-winning knocks becoming a defining feature of the tournament.
From explosive openers to reliable middle-order anchors, the WPL has provided a platform for batters to thrive under pressure while entertaining the crowd.
Several players have stood out by delivering runs season after season, setting new benchmarks in the competition’s short history. This includes Indian, as well as top international women's cricket stars.
With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 highest runs scorers in WPL history so far.
Exploring Top 5 WPL Run Machines
5) Harmanpreet Kaur
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the most succesful WPL captain thus far, having won two titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI).
However, her brilliance in the league extends past leadership, as with the bat, she has the hit the fifth-most runs in the competition's history, that is 851 runs in 26 innings.
4) Shafali Verma
Next up is India's opening batter, Shafali Verma, who was crowned Player of the Match in the recent Women's World Cup Final.
Playing three seasons for Delhi Capitals (DC), Shafali has scored 865 runs in 27 innings, and would certainly look to continue in the same style in this upcoming edition.
3) Meg Lanning
DC's former captain, Australian Meg Lanning, led the franchise to three finals. While all turned out to be unsuccesful for them, her importance with the bat in those campaigns cannot be overlooked.
Now headed to the UP Warriorz (UPW), Lanning will enter WPL 2026 with 952 runs in 27 innings.
2) Ellyse Perry
Possibly the most popular women's cricketer in the WPL, Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been an instrumental figure for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Having won the the tournament once, Perry is currently the second highest scorer with 972 runs in 25 innings. However, she is poised to drop in the rankings, as the will be skipping WPL 2026 due to personal reasons.
1) Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt, MI's all-rounder from New Zealand, is the top run-scorer in WPL history as of this writing. In 29 innings, the Kiwi has hit 1,027 runs.
She was also crowned Player of the Match in the first-ever WPL Final back in 2023.
Also Check: WPL 2026 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: How To Watch In India
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the current leading run-scorer in WPL history?
Which player has scored the second-most runs in the WPL?
Ellyse Perry is the second highest scorer with 972 runs in 25 innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Who are some of the top batters in the WPL?
The top 5 run-scorers include Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Which captain has been most successful in the WPL?
Harmanpreet Kaur is the most successful WPL captain, leading Mumbai Indians to two titles and also being a top run-scorer.