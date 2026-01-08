Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In WPL History

ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In WPL History

ABP Live Sports Stats: From power-hitters to consistent run machines, here’s a look at the top five highest run-scorers in Women’s Premier League history.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Sports Stats: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has showcased remarkable batting quality, with aggressive strokeplay, consistency and match-winning knocks becoming a defining feature of the tournament.

From explosive openers to reliable middle-order anchors, the WPL has provided a platform for batters to thrive under pressure while entertaining the crowd.

Several players have stood out by delivering runs season after season, setting new benchmarks in the competition’s short history. This includes Indian, as well as top international women's cricket stars.

With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 highest runs scorers in WPL history so far.

Exploring Top 5 WPL Run Machines

5) Harmanpreet Kaur

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the most succesful WPL captain thus far, having won two titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI). 

However, her brilliance in the league extends past leadership, as with the bat, she has the hit the fifth-most runs in the competition's history, that is 851 runs in 26 innings.

4) Shafali Verma

Next up is India's opening batter, Shafali Verma, who was crowned Player of the Match in the recent Women's World Cup Final. 

Playing three seasons for Delhi Capitals (DC), Shafali has scored 865 runs in 27 innings, and would certainly look to continue in the same style in this upcoming edition.

3) Meg Lanning

DC's former captain, Australian Meg Lanning, led the franchise to three finals. While all turned out to be unsuccesful for them, her importance with the bat in those campaigns cannot be overlooked.

Now headed to the UP Warriorz (UPW), Lanning will enter WPL 2026 with 952 runs in 27 innings.

2) Ellyse Perry

Possibly the most popular women's cricketer in the WPL, Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been an instrumental figure for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Having won the the tournament once, Perry is currently the second highest scorer with 972 runs in 25 innings. However, she is poised to drop in the rankings, as the will be skipping WPL 2026 due to personal reasons.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt, MI's all-rounder from New Zealand, is the top run-scorer in WPL history as of this writing. In 29 innings, the Kiwi has hit 1,027 runs.

She was also crowned Player of the Match in the first-ever WPL Final back in 2023.

Also Check: WPL 2026 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: How To Watch In India

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the current leading run-scorer in WPL history?

Nat Sciver-Brunt from New Zealand is the top run-scorer in WPL history, having scored 1,027 runs in 29 innings.

Which player has scored the second-most runs in the WPL?

Ellyse Perry is the second highest scorer with 972 runs in 25 innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Who are some of the top batters in the WPL?

The top 5 run-scorers include Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Which captain has been most successful in the WPL?

Harmanpreet Kaur is the most successful WPL captain, leading Mumbai Indians to two titles and also being a top run-scorer.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
WPL Most Runs ABP Live Sports Stats WPL Stats WPL Records
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
India
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget