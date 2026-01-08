WPL 2026 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: How To Watch In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has emerged as a landmark competition for women’s cricket, providing elite players with a global stage and greater professional opportunities.

Launched to mirror the success of the IPL, the WPL has boosted visibility, investment and fan engagement in the women’s game. It has helped domestic talent compete alongside international stars, accelerating skill development and confidence.

The league has also played a key role in improving pay structures and career longevity for women cricketers. Beyond results, the WPL is reshaping perceptions, inspiring young players and strengthening the future of women’s cricket in India and worldwide.

With the latest edition of the competition just a day away, fans can check out WPL live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead to be prepared for all matches.

WPL 2026: How To Watch Live Stream?

WPL 2026 matches will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, February 9, 2026 onwards.

That said, fans must note that a valid subscription is mandatory for accessing all matches on either platform. Different JioHotstar subscription plans are available, varying by price and duration.

WPL 2026 TV Broadcast

The WPL will also be aired on television, particularly on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Most matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with a couple of day games, scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM IST.

WPL 2026 Opening Match Details

The first match of the Women's Premier League 2026 will be played between defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), and the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The MI vs RCB WPL match will be played at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India beat South Africa to lift the Women's World Cup in November last year.

The DY Patil Stadium will host 11 WPL matches, with the rest being hosted by the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.



