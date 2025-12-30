ABP Live Sports Stats: India's Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In ICC T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Sports Stats: The hype around the ICC T20 World Cup grows with the coveted tournament well under a month and a half away from now.

Given the explosive nature of the shortest format, this competition has seen some memorable run-fests in its history, especially from some legendary Indian cricketers.

A new generation of the Men in Blue will step in the latest edition, ready to make a name for themselves and defend the title at home. As we wait to see how their campaign pans out, let's take a look at India's top 5 leading run-scorers in the ICC T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: India's Top 5 Run-Scorers

5) Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, India's long-time opening batsman, is currently the fifth highest scorer for the side in the tournament's history at this moment.

In 20 innings, the Delhi southpaw made 524 runs, and Gambhir's most memorable outing was undoubtedly against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007 final, where he scored 75 off 54 balls, which added significantly to India's winning cause.

4) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains is up next, having scored 529 runs in 29 T20 World Cup innings.

It was under his leadership that the Men in Blue won this tournament for the first time, and also finished as Runners-Up in 2014.

3) Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is another legendary left-handed Indian batsman, and his most memorable T20 World Cup inning came against England in 2007, when he struck 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over.

Across 28 innings in the tournament, Yuvraj has scored 593 runs.

2) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is another decorated Indian captain, and it was under his leadership that India won their second T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the 2024 final.

Rohit is known for his explosive batting style, and has hit 1,220 runs in 44 innings in this competition. He is, notably, not just the second highest top scorer for India, but also the second-highest T20 World Cup top-scorer overall.

1) Virat Kohli

At number one is Virat Kohli, arguably the best Indian batsman in the modern era. He has scored 1,292 runs in 33 T20 World Cup innings to register himself as the tournament's top scorer.

Kohli and Rohit both retired from the format after winning the final in 2024 against South Africa.