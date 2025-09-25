Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma's X Profile Suspended Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

Abhishek Sharma's X Profile Suspended Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

Abhishek Sharma's official X profile has been suspended just days before the ACC Asia Cup final. The batsman currently leads the run-scorers chart in the tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The official X profile of India's star T20 batsman, Abhishek Sharma, has been suspended.

He is scoring runs at a rapid pace at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, a brilliant display of which came in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 fixture, wherein he thrashed the bowlers so much that the match became one-sided.

Pakistan lost due to Abhishek's explosive batting. Interestingly, reports suggest that Pakistanis had began mass reporting his social media accounts, and due to the constant reporting, it looks like Abhishek's X-profile has now been suspended. 

Drama ahead of India's Asia Cup Final

Team India has stormed into the final of the ACC Asia Cup 2025, undefeated in the tournament so far. In the midst of senior stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, young blood, Abhishek Sharma, has emerged as the team's most important player.

His explosive starts have been key for the Men in Blue, especially against Pakistan and Bangladesh in their last two matches, in which he recorded 70+ scores inside 40 balls.

With only one spot left, Pakistan and Bangladesh are now set to face each other in what is a virtual Asia Cup semi final. They lock horns later today in Dubai, and the winner of this bout will face the defending champions in the final.

With reports suggesting that Sharma's account has been suspended on account of mass reporting from Pakistanis, this might be a tactic to put some kind of pressure ahead of a potential third meet-up of the arch rivals.

Interestingly, the batsman, and his opening partner, Shubman Gill, got into an altercation with Pakistan's fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. So, if the Asia Cup final results in another India vs Pakistan match, it will certainly be interesting to see the dynamics.

Check out: BCCI Announces India Squad For Test Series vs West Indies

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Breaking News Asia Cup Asia Cup Final ABP Live Asia Cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma Twitter Account Abhishek Sharma X Profile Abhishek Sharma X Account
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget