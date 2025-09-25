Abhishek Sharma's X Profile Suspended Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

The official X profile of India's star T20 batsman, Abhishek Sharma, has been suspended.

He is scoring runs at a rapid pace at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, a brilliant display of which came in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 fixture, wherein he thrashed the bowlers so much that the match became one-sided.

Pakistan lost due to Abhishek's explosive batting. Interestingly, reports suggest that Pakistanis had began mass reporting his social media accounts, and due to the constant reporting, it looks like Abhishek's X-profile has now been suspended.

Drama ahead of India's Asia Cup Final

Team India has stormed into the final of the ACC Asia Cup 2025, undefeated in the tournament so far. In the midst of senior stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, young blood, Abhishek Sharma, has emerged as the team's most important player.

His explosive starts have been key for the Men in Blue, especially against Pakistan and Bangladesh in their last two matches, in which he recorded 70+ scores inside 40 balls.

With only one spot left, Pakistan and Bangladesh are now set to face each other in what is a virtual Asia Cup semi final. They lock horns later today in Dubai, and the winner of this bout will face the defending champions in the final.

With reports suggesting that Sharma's account has been suspended on account of mass reporting from Pakistanis, this might be a tactic to put some kind of pressure ahead of a potential third meet-up of the arch rivals.

Interestingly, the batsman, and his opening partner, Shubman Gill, got into an altercation with Pakistan's fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. So, if the Asia Cup final results in another India vs Pakistan match, it will certainly be interesting to see the dynamics.

