Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal: All You Need To Know

Abhishek Sharma, currently the world’s No. 1 T20 batsman, has been in sensational form.

In the ACC Asia Cup 2025, he played two key matches against Pakistan, dominating the bowlers, especially during the Super 4 stage. His stellar performances have made him a trending topic on social media.

Alongside Abhishek Sharma's cricketing exploits, fans have shown curiosity about his rumoured girlfriend, Laila Faisal.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Abhishek Sharma’s name has been linked to Laila Faisal since IPL 2025. Born and raised in Delhi, Laila comes from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family.

She attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before pursuing psychology at King’s College London.

She later studied fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London. Returning to India, Laila initially worked as COO of her father’s company and in 2022 co-launched Laila Ruhi Faisal Designs with her mother, which she now runs.

Public Appearances and Social Media Buzz

In 2025, Abhishek and Laila were spotted together multiple times, including during Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in the IPL.

Laila’s social media posts, including one congratulating Abhishek on his 135-run innings against England, fueled discussions. While photos of the pair frequently go viral, neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Abhishek Sharma achieves career-best rating

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has brought some exciting shifts in the ICC T20I Rankings, with standout performances from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Among the highlights is India’s dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma, who has achieved a career-best rating of 907, now topping the T20I batting charts.

Sharma’s explosive form in the tournament, particularly his blazing innings against Pakistan, has been key to this milestone. He smashed a quick 74 off 39 balls at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, steering India to a crucial victory.

The left-hander has been a constant threat in the Powerplay, scoring 132 runs at a strike rate of 216.39, showcasing his ability to dominate from the outset and solidifying his position as one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket.