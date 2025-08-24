46 And Still Spinning Magic - Imran Tahir Sets Unique Record

The Caribbean Premier League witnessed a memorable contest on 22 August, when the Guyana Amazon Warriors clashed with Antigua.

Led by veteran spinner Imran Tahir, Guyana secured a dominant 83-run victory. The 46-year-old skipper produced a sensational bowling performance that etched his name in the record books.

Tahir’s Magical Spell

Despite his age, Tahir continues to weave magic with his leg-spin. Against Antigua, he delivered a devastating spell, claiming 5 wickets for just 21 runs in four overs, with an economy rate of 5.25.

His brilliance dismantled half of the opposition lineup, leaving them with no answers. For his outstanding effort, Tahir was rightfully adjudged Player of the Match.

Oldest Players to Take a Five-Wicket Haul in T20 Cricket

Tomakanute Ritawa (Cook Islands) – 5/19 at 46 years, 299 days

Imran Tahir (South Africa) – 5/21 at 46 years, 148 days (Today)

Imran Tahir (South Africa) – 5/26 at 44 years, 323 days

Prakash Mishra (Bangladesh) – 5/16 at 44 years, 165 days

Imran Tahir (South Africa) – 5/25 at 42 years, 135 days

A Historic Milestone

With this five-wicket haul, Tahir became the oldest captain in T20 cricket history to achieve such a feat.

The previous record was held by Malawi skipper Moazzam Ali Baig, who achieved it at 39. Tahir also joined the elite list as the second-oldest player overall to register a five-wicket haul in the shortest format.

Tahir Joins Elite List Alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Malinga

With his exceptional performance, Imran Tahir has matched the T20 records of Lasith Malinga and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Tahir’s latest five-wicket haul marks his fifth in T20 cricket, making him joint-second in terms of most five-wicket hauls in the shortest format. David Wiese leads the list with seven five-fers in 402 T20 matches, having taken a total of 329 wickets.

Tahir, meanwhile, has played 436 T20 matches, claiming 554 wickets at an impressive average of 19.66, including his five five-wicket hauls.

Guyana’s Commanding Win

Batting first after winning the toss, Guyana piled up a massive 211/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Shai Hope’s 82 off 54 balls and a blistering 65 off 26 balls from Shimron Hetmyer. In reply, Antigua crumbled under pressure, bowled out for 128 in just 15.2 overs, handing Guyana a comfortable win.