Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsBCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money For Champions India

BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money For Champions India

BCCI made the announcement after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The BCCI has declared that the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and its support staff will be presented a prize money of Rs 21 crore for its unbeaten run in the just-concluded tournament.

The Board made the announcement after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

The BCCI also posted a jubilant message on its social media pages.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.

"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Asia Cup 2025 India Pakistan Asia Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget