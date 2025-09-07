Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsAryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final

Aryna Sabalenka defended her US Open title with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Amanda Anisimova, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to claim back-to-back crowns in New York.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cemented her dominance on hard courts by retaining her U.S. Open crown with a gritty 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s women’s singles final. The triumph not only secured her fourth Grand Slam trophy but also made her the first woman since Serena Williams (2012–2014) to win back-to-back titles in New York.

The Belarusian, now unbeaten in hardcourt major finals since 2022, once again proved why she is considered the sport’s most formidable force on this surface. In a contest defined by powerful serves and heavy baseline hitting, Sabalenka’s composure made the difference—she limited her unforced errors to just 15, while Anisimova committed 29.

When match point landed with an unreturnable serve, Sabalenka dropped to her knees in sheer relief before racing to embrace her team in the stands. “I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box,” she said through a wide smile. “I’m going to reach a lot more finals and I don’t care where you are in the world, I want you in my box.”

Anisimova’s Emotional Struggle

For Anisimova, it was another heartbreaking finish. Playing in only her second Grand Slam final, the 24-year-old New Jersey native had the raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd firmly behind her. Yet, despite flashes of brilliance, including a thunderous forehand winner in a 12-shot rally, she couldn’t sustain her momentum.

“It’s been a great summer. Losing in two finals in a row is great but it’s also super hard,” said Anisimova, fighting back tears. Just two months ago, she endured a crushing 6-0, 6-0 loss in the Wimbledon final. “I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today.”

A Match Played Under the Roof

Fans arriving with tickets had to dodge a sudden downpour, prompting organizers to close the retractable roof over Ashe. Inside, celebrities filled the stands as Sabalenka set the tone early, saving three break points in the opening game before capitalizing on Anisimova’s errors to seize control.

The American, however, wasn’t going down quietly. She broke back in the third game, then surged ahead when Sabalenka misfired in the fifth. With the crowd in full voice, Anisimova looked to seize the moment. But Sabalenka, prowling the baseline with her trademark tiger tattoo on display, quickly clawed her way back. She broke serve twice to reclaim the lead and sealed the first set with another blistering delivery.

The second set unfolded in similar drama. Anisimova fought valiantly to level at 3-3 and later broke back in the 10th game, sending fans into a frenzy. But Sabalenka steadied herself in the tiebreak, overpowering her opponent with clinical precision to close out the match.

A Milestone

The win marked Sabalenka’s 100th Grand Slam match victory. True to tradition, she celebrated by playfully slapping her trainer’s bald head before turning to praise her opponent. “I know it hurts, but girl, when you win your first one, and you are going to win it, you’ll realise that all the tough lessons are worth it,” she said.

Despite the loss, Anisimova’s run ensures her rise to World No. 4 in the rankings, a testament to her remarkable resurgence after stepping away from the sport for eight months in 2023 to focus on her mental health. “Aryna, you are so incredible,” she told the champion. “I know I have to face you all the time, I’m in awe of what you have accomplished.”

With Saturday’s victory, Aryna Sabalenka not only solidified her place as the undisputed queen of hardcourt tennis but also sent a powerful reminder: in the biggest moments, she remains nearly unshakable.

Tennis News Us Open Final Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2025 Amanda Anisimova Back-to-back Champion Women's Tennis Grand Slam Titles Serena Williams Record Hardcourt Queen New York Open
