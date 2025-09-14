Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From Wrestling World Championships For Being Overweight

History has repeated itself for Indian wrestling. Just like Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024, young star Aman Sehrawat has now suffered the same fate.

Sehrawat, a bronze medalist at the Paris Games, has been ruled out of the World Wrestling Championship 2025 in Zagreb after failing to meet the weight criteria. This comes as a major setback for India’s medal hopes.

"We will issue notice to Aman Sehrawat and support staff with immediate effect," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), President Sanjay Singh told ANI.

1.7 kg Overweight Before Bout

Sehrawat was scheduled to compete in the 57 kg category against Vladimir Egorov of Macedonia. However, during the weigh-in, he was found to be 1.7 kg above the limit.

As per tournament rules, no excess weight is permitted in the World Championships or Olympics. Despite last-minute attempts to cut down, he could not manage to qualify.

🚨 Big setback for India at the Wrestling World Championships



Olympic 🥉 Aman Sehrawat has been forced to withdraw from the men’s 57kg category in Zagreb.



Aman, one of India’s strongest medal contenders, was unable to make weight due to illness and had to forfeit his… pic.twitter.com/WOJ2oFZJ6y — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 14, 2025

Parallel with Vinesh Phogat’s Case

The incident mirrors Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification in Paris 2024, when she was barred from the 50 kg final after being overweight by a few grams. In both cases, the wrestlers’ dreams – and India’s medal hopes – ended abruptly on the weigh-in table.

Strong Contender Misses Out

The 22-year-old Sehrawat, who had arrived in Zagreb on 25 August for the preparatory camp, was seen as a strong title contender. His coach Lalit Prasad later revealed that Aman had been unwell, which likely contributed to the weight issue.

No Leniency in Rules

According to UWW’s 2023 guidelines, a 2 kg allowance is available in competitions like the World Cup or ranking series, but World Championships and Olympics have no relaxation. Hence, Sehrawat’s disqualification was final and non-negotiable.