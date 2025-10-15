After 'No Handshake' Controversy, India-Pakistan Players Exchange 'High-Fives' In Hockey Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament between India and Pakistan stirred controversy after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshakes with his Pakistani counterpart during all three encounters.

Traditionally, cricketers from both sides exchange handshakes before and after matches, but this time, the gesture was notably missing - sparking widespread debate on sportsmanship.

However, in a refreshing contrast, a completely different scene unfolded on the hockey field.

India-Pakistan players share ‘high-fives’ before U-21 clash

During the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, an Under-21 tournament, India and Pakistan faced off in an intense hockey match.

Ahead of the game, players from both teams exchanged cheerful high-fives after the national anthems, symbolizing mutual respect and camaraderie.

A video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise from fans for promoting sportsmanship despite tense rivalries elsewhere.

A thrilling 3-3 draw

The high-voltage encounter ended in a dramatic 3–3 draw. Pakistan struck early in the 5th minute and doubled their lead in the 39th. India mounted a strong comeback with three quick goals in the 53rd minute to go ahead, but Pakistan equalized in the 55th to level the scoreline.

Ahead of the match, reports indicated that Pakistan’s players had been advised to stay composed and not react if the Indian team refused to shake hands, reflecting lessons learned from the cricket controversy.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," a Pakistan Hockey Federaion (PHF) official told PTI.

Yet, the ‘high-five’ moment before the game showcased that, at least in hockey, sportsmanship triumphed over tension.

