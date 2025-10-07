Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceNobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit

Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics: Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel H. Devoret and American John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said. They were awarded for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget