Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics: Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel H. Devoret and American John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said. They were awarded for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."
