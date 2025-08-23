Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans on Saturday to form a dedicated pool of astronauts to advance India's space program.

Speaking on the National Space Day, Modi also lauded India's achievement in space, including Chandrayaan and Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station.

"Achieving new milestones one after another in the space sector has become the nature of India and Indian scientists. Just two years ago, India became the first country to create history by reaching the South Pole of the Moon," said the Prime Minister.

He also recalled his meeting with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

"He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India," Modi said.

"To take these dreams forward, we are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion," he added.

In his address, Modi highlighted India's rapid advancements in breakthrough technologies, such as semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion.

"Soon, with the hard work of all you scientists, India will also soar with Gaganyaan and in the coming times, India will build its own space station... Beyond galaxies lies our horizon. I firmly believe that in the space sector, there should never be a final pause at the policy level," he said.

"That is why I had said from the Red Fort that our path is the path of Reform, Perform, and Transform. In the past 11 years, the nation has undertaken major reforms in the space sector...," he added.