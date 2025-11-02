Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeScienceISRO To Launch 7 Missions, Including Uncrewed Gaganyaan, By March 2026

ISRO To Launch 7 Missions, Including Uncrewed Gaganyaan, By March 2026

On the future mission programmes, Chairman Narayanan, who is also the Secretary, Department of Space, said seven missions have been planned before the end of March 2026.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Sriharikota: ISRO has set a target to launch seven missions, including its ambitious first uncrewed mission under the Gangayaan programme, before the end of March 2026, Chairman V Narayanan said on Sunday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency has planned to make three uncrewed missions before the crewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme, and the first uncrewed launch 'G1 Mission' is expected to happen by March 2026, he said.

"Our Gaganyaan programme is progressing well. It is in advanced stages. All hardware have arrived at Sriharikota and integration (of the hardware) is happening. We have planned three uncrewed mission. The first uncrewed mission, 'G1 Mission', is going to be achieved before the end of the current financial year," he said.

Narayanan was speaking to reporters after the successful launch of communication satellite CMS-03 onboard a LVM3-M05 rocket from this spaceport.

On the future mission programmes, Narayanan, who is also the Secretary, Department of Space, said seven missions have been planned before the end of March 2026.

He said this initiative was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for ISRO to make 50 rocket launches over the next five year period.

"We have planned seven launches to take place before the end of this financial year. It is by March 2026," he said.

Giving some insights on the planned missions, he said after Sunday's LVM3-M05 launch, ISRO would undertake another LVM3 rocket launch which would carry a 'commercial communication satellite' for a client.

"After that, we have got three more PSLV missions. One is for NSIL customer satellite," he said.

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) is the commercial arm of the ISRO.

Narayanan said ISRO has also planned for another technology development mission PSLV-N1 targeted to be launched before the end of the current financial year.

"So many developments are taking place. We have also planned for a GSLV-F17 rocket mission before March 2026," he said.

Noting that ISRO has drawn up various missions by March 2026, he said, "I know it is not an easy job. It is a tough job. But I know that we will accomplish these activities (in future)." "Team ISRO is geared up to meet the vision of the Prime Minister to launch 50 missions in the next 5 years," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Science Gaganyaan ISRO
