ISRO Successfully Conducts First Integrated Air-Drop Test For Gaganyaan Parachute System

In a major step toward India’s first human spaceflight mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully carried out the first Integrated Air-Drop Test (IADT-01), a crucial trial to validate the parachute system that will bring astronauts safely back to Earth under the Gaganyaan programme.

The high-stakes test was conducted from Sriharikota and involved the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

“This was an end-to-end demonstration of the parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan,” ISRO said in its official statement after the test.

ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO,Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/FGaAa1Ql6o — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2025

The exercise evaluated the complete parachute sequence that will be deployed during re-entry. The system features two drogue parachutes for initial braking, followed by pilot chutes and three large main parachutes designed to ensure a stable descent and safe splashdown of the crew module.

The test marks a critical milestone for the mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space and bring them back safely. Ensuring that the parachute system performs flawlessly is vital, as it will be responsible for slowing the spacecraft during its fiery re-entry and guiding it safely to the ocean.

The IADT-01 had originally been scheduled earlier, but ISRO temporarily halted the trial after pre-mission checks in May 2024 flagged potential issues with the helicopter chosen to carry out the drop. Engineers revisited those concerns before moving forward with Sunday’s successful demonstration.