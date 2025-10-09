Amid NASA Shutdown, Here's Who Is Keeping The International Space Station And Its Crew Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US government shutdown has brought NASA’s day-to-day operations to a standstill, leaving the public wondering: who is keeping America’s astronauts and spacecraft safe in space?

Over 15,000 NASA employees have been furloughed, halting most scientific research, mission development, and public outreach. Only a small cadre of “excepted” personnel remains on duty, tasked with safeguarding astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and protecting critical space hardware.

According to NASA’s official contingency plan, the agency suspends nearly all routine activities during a funding lapse, resuming operations only once Congress approves a budget. As of now, NASA has provided no updates on social media or its official blog regarding ongoing research or the health of astronauts in orbit. The last post was on September 30, the day before the shutdown took effect.

Essential Missions Continue Despite Furloughs

Even in the midst of a funding freeze, vital missions that could endanger human life or damage property are exempt. This includes the continuous, 24/7 monitoring of the ISS, where American astronauts live and work alongside international partners.

The ISS is a global endeavor, operated collaboratively by NASA, Russia’s Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan’s JAXA, and Canada’s CSA. Despite the funding lapse, NASA’s essential staff in Houston remain on duty, coordinating with these partners, responding to emergencies, and overseeing spacecraft operations. These employees continue without pay until funding resumes, but their roles are considered critical for astronaut safety.

Meanwhile, all non-essential NASA functions—including education initiatives, most research programs, and the development of new missions—are paused. Public communications have gone quiet, leaving official updates scarce.

Impact on NASA’s Broader Missions

While the shutdown temporarily halts NASA’s broader space ambitions, including the Artemis Moon program and future Mars exploration, the skeleton crew ensures the ISS continues to operate safely. Automated spacecraft systems and international collaboration further help maintain stability during the crisis.

Until Congress resolves the budget impasse, NASA’s dedicated professionals keep astronauts and critical spacecraft protected, even as the rest of the agency stands down.

Why NASA Shuts Down During Funding Lapses

Federal law prevents NASA from spending money not appropriated by Congress. During a shutdown, the agency can operate only essential activities, such as crew safety, spacecraft monitoring, and planetary defense. Research, education, and planning for future missions are put on hold until funding resumes.

This pause affects timelines for major programs, including Artemis, and interrupts research projects that rely on federal support. Even routine operations like launch preparations and mission design are delayed.

Lessons from Past Shutdowns

NASA has faced similar shutdowns in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Each time, most staff were furloughed, research paused, and mission planning delayed. Legal restrictions prevent employees from working voluntarily during a shutdown, causing backlogs and postponed launches.

These interruptions not only affect NASA internally but also ripple through global partnerships with other space agencies, universities, and private contractors. While emergency monitoring continues, the halt in science and outreach slows progress and underscores how political gridlock in Washington can stall US space exploration.