Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhy 16 Somvar Vrat Holds Divine Power For Marriage And Peace? Know All About This Sacred Fast

Why 16 Somvar Vrat Holds Divine Power For Marriage And Peace? Know All About This Sacred Fast

Discover the spiritual importance of Monday fasting dedicated to Lord Shiv, its link to the 16 Somvar Vrat, Skanda Puran references and the rituals believed to bring peace and marital blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Monday fast, known as Somvar Vrat, is devoted to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. This fast holds special significance for those seeking an ideal life partner or facing obstacles in marriage. According to belief, observing this fast with sincerity and devotion pleases Lord Shiv, who then fulfills the wishes of his devotees. Beyond marital blessings, the fast is also observed for stability, peace and harmony in life.

ALSO READ: Monthly Janmashtami Vs Krishna Janmashtami: Know The Date, Key Differences And More

The Significance Of The Solah Somvar Fast

Among Shiv devotees, the Solah Somvar Vrat or 16 Monday fast is considered highly auspicious. Devotees can begin the fast on any Monday and continue for sixteen consecutive Mondays. It is believed that this ritual helps remove delays in marriage and paves the way for union with the desired partner. Married couples also observe it for a happier and more harmonious married life. During this period, followers are encouraged to maintain a sattvik lifestyle and keep away from negative thoughts.

Mention In The Skanda Puran

The Skanda Purana highlights the spiritual importance of Monday fasting. According to the text, Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance and observed the Monday fast to attain Lord Shiv as her husband. Her unwavering devotion pleased Lord Shiv, who accepted her. The Purana further states that observing this fast brings mental peace, inner strength and positivity to the family.

Rituals And Rules Of The Fast

  • The observance of the Monday fast begins after a morning bath, followed by wearing clean clothes.
  • Devotees light a lamp in the home temple or before a Shivling to start the ritual.
  • The Shivling is then offered water, milk and panchamrit, followed by belpatra, dhatura and bhang.
  • Chanting “Om Namah Shivya” at least 108 times and remembering the Shiv-Parvati marriage story is considered essential.
  • On this day, devotees avoid onion and garlic and consume simple, sattvik meals.
  • Donating rice, milk or white items to the needy is also regarded as auspicious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Somvar Vrat 16 Somvar Vrat Monday Fast Lord Shiv Fasting Marriage Blessings Fast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget