Monthly Janmashtami Vs Krishna Janmashtami: Know The Date, Key Differences And More

Janmashtami holds great spiritual importance in Hinduism. While most people are familiar with Krishna Janmashtami, many are unaware that the festival is observed in two forms, Monthly Janmashtami and Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated once a year, whereas Monthly Janmashtami occurs every month. In this article, we explain the key differences between the two and also share the date of Monthly Janmashtami in December 2025.

Difference Between Monthly Janmashtami And Krishna Janmashtami

According to the Hindu calendar, Monthly Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. On this auspicious day, devotees keep a fast, worship Bal Gopal, and offer heartfelt prayers and seva.

In contrast, Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanti, occurs once a year during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The annual festival is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur across India.

Date Of Monthly Krishna Jayanti In December 2025

In December 2025, Monthly Krishna Jayanti will be observed on Thursday, 11 December. According to religious belief, worshipping Lord Krishna on this day fulfils devotees’ wishes, destroys sins, and grants spiritual liberation.

Importance Of Monthly Janmashtami Vrat Katha

The Vrat Katha holds special significance on Monthly Janmashtami. Those who are unable to read the story may listen to it and still receive the same spiritual merit. Devotees can listen to the Monthly Janmashtami Vrat Katha through various available audio-video formats.

Monthly Janmashtami Puja Vidhi

Begin the day with an early morning bath and clean the house.

Bathe Bal Gopal with Panchamrit and adorn Him with beautiful clothes, a crown, peacock feathers, and a flute.

Perform the puja and chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

Conclude the ritual by offering makhan and mishri as prasad.

