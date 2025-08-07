No Bhadra Kaal On Raksha Bandhan This Year: Know Auspicious Timing To Tie Rakhi

This year, Raksha Bandhan is set to be extra special. Falling on Saturday, August 9, 2025, the entire day is deemed auspicious for tying Rakhi as there will be no shadow of Bhadra, which typically restricts sacred rituals.

No Bhadra in 2025: A Relief After Three Years

According to the experts, Bhadra, an inauspicious period often present during Purnima (Full Moon), will end before sunrise on August 9. In recent years, Bhadra had caused delays in Rakhi celebrations, forcing sisters to wait until late at night to tie Rakhi. This year, however, the festival can be joyfully celebrated throughout the day.

Bhadra will begin at 2:12 PM on August 8 and end at 1:52 AM on August 9, well before sunrise. Thus, the entire day of August 9 remains free of Bhadra dosha, allowing sisters to tie Rakhi without hesitation.

Significance Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan symbolises the sacred bond of love between siblings. On this day, sisters perform aarti, apply tilak, and tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist, praying for his long life. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters and give them gifts as a token of love.

The festival, celebrated since ancient times, has often been marred by the presence of Bhadra. But this year marks a return to tradition with no such interference.

Auspicious Timings On Raksha Bandhan

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8, 2:12 PM

August 8, 2:12 PM Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9, 1:21 PM

August 9, 1:21 PM Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: Until 1:24 PM on August 9

Until 1:24 PM on August 9 Shubh Choghadiya: 7:35 AM – 9:15 AM

7:35 AM – 9:15 AM Char, Labh, Amrit Choghadiya: 12:32 PM – 5:26 PM

12:32 PM – 5:26 PM Abhijit Muhurat: 12:08 PM – 12:56 PM

Rare Yogas Add To The Auspiciousness

Several rare and beneficial yogas will enhance the festival’s auspiciousness. These include Saubhagya Yoga, Shobhan Yoga, and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga. Additionally, the combination of Shravan and Dhanishta Nakshatra will make the day even more prosperous.

According to astrology, rituals performed during such combinations are believed to bring positive outcomes and prosperity.

Once-in-a-Century Planetary Alignment

A rare planetary alignment is also set to occur on this day, a 297-year-old celestial pattern last seen in 1728. On Raksha Bandhan 2025:

Sun will be in Cancer

Moon in Capricorn

Mars in Virgo

Mercury in Cancer

Jupiter and Venus in Gemini

Rahu in Aquarius

Ketu in Leo

Such a planetary configuration is considered extremely fortunate and ideal for performing sacred tasks.

Traditional Way To Tie Rakhi

Brother should face east while the Rakhi is tied.

The sister should prepare a puja thali containing rice, roli (vermilion), Rakhi, and a diya.

She should apply tilak with her ring finger and then place akshat (uncooked rice grains) on his forehead, symbolising purity and blessings.

After that, the sister performs aarti and prays for her brother’s well-being.

In some traditions, a coin is used to remove evil eyes (nazar) from the brother.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]