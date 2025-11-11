Vastu Tips 2026: 5 Auspicious Items To Bring Home In November For Wealth And Prosperity

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionVastu Tips 2026: 5 Auspicious Items To Bring Home In November For Wealth And Prosperity

Vastu Tips 2026: Bring these five sacred items home in November to invite wealth, success, and peace. Know their spiritual meaning and placement for good fortune in the new year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the year 2025 draws to a close, everyone hopes to welcome 2026 with joy, good fortune, and abundance. According to Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian architectural science, the month of November holds special importance for enhancing positive energy and financial growth in the home.

Astrologers believe that bringing certain sacred items home during this time can invite prosperity, happiness, and success for the year ahead. Here are five auspicious Vastu items you should bring home in November 2026 to attract wealth, peace, and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025 Bhog: Sacred Offerings That Please Lord Bhairav And Remove Negativity

1. Shree Yantra – The Symbol Of Goddess Lakshmi

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

The Shree Yantra is considered the sacred form of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Keeping it at home is believed to remove financial troubles and attract new opportunities.

Place the Shree Yantra on a red or yellow cloth in the northeast direction of your home, ideally in the pooja room or on your office desk. Worshipping it daily enhances abundance and harmony in life.

2. Parad Shivling – The Energy Purifier

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

Made from mercury, the Parad Shivling holds great spiritual significance. It helps dispel negative energies and promotes peace, health, and spiritual growth.

Keep it in your pooja room and offer water or milk daily. It is believed that worshipping the Parad Shivling pleases Lord Shiva, ensuring a home filled with serenity and divine protection.

3. Pyrite Crystal Ball – The Stone Of Wealth And Confidence

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

Also known as Fool’s Gold, the Pyrite crystal ball is considered a powerful symbol of wealth in Vastu. It enhances self-confidence and attracts financial stability.

Place it on your office desk, shop counter, or in the north direction of your home to boost prosperity and success. It also improves focus and strengthens determination.

4. Shaligram – The Divine Symbol Of Lord Vishnu

(Image Source: Pinterest/manasatad)
(Image Source: Pinterest/manasatad)

The Shaligram, a sacred stone representing Lord Vishnu, is one of the most auspicious items to keep at home. It brings peace, happiness, and spiritual advancement to the family.

Place it near a Tulsi plant or beside a Vishnu idol. Perform regular worship using milk, ghee, curd, honey, and Ganga water for divine blessings and family harmony.

5. Swastik – The Mark Of Good Fortune

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

In Hindu tradition, the Swastik is the ultimate symbol of auspiciousness and positivity. It keeps away negative influences and attracts good luck.

Place a red Swastik on the main door, shop entrance, or vehicle for protection and prosperity. This sacred symbol ensures continuous growth, happiness, and success in life.

Each of these sacred Vastu symbols embodies positivity, balance, and divine grace. By welcoming them into your home this November, you not only invite wealth and prosperity but also set the tone for a harmonious and peaceful 2026.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vastu Tips 2026 Vastu Remedies For Wealth November Vastu Tips Lucky Items For Home
Read more
