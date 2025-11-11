Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025 Bhog: Sacred Offerings That Please Lord Bhairav And Remove Negativity

On Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025, offer these sacred bhogs to please Lord Bhairav and eliminate fear, debt, and negativity from life. Know their divine significance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every year, devotees celebrate Kaal Bhairav Jayanti to honour one of Lord Shiva’s fiercest and most protective forms, Kaal Bhairav. This powerful incarnation represents time, justice, and destruction of evil. In 2025, the auspicious day will be observed on Wednesday, 12 November. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

Known as the Kotwal (protector) of Kashi, Lord Bhairav guards his devotees from premature death, enemies, fear, and financial troubles. On this sacred day, devotees offer his favourite foods, or bhog, during the puja to seek blessings and remove negativity from life. Here are the most beloved bhogs of Lord Bhairav and their spiritual significance.

ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Day

1. Imarti 

Imarti holds a special place in Lord Bhairav’s worship. This bright orange sweet, made from urad dal and sugar syrup, is believed to please him immensely. Offering Imarti on this day symbolises devotion and sweetness in one’s life. It is said that those who offer Imarti with pure faith experience relief from troubles and obstacles. The circular shape of the sweet also represents the eternal cycle of time, symbolic of Bhairav’s control over destiny.

2. Kachchi Sharab

In several regions, particularly around Kashi and Ujjain, devotees follow the age-old custom of offering kachchi sharab (country liquor) to Lord Bhairav. This ritual, however, varies by tradition and is not mandatory for every devotee. Symbolically, this offering represents surrendering one’s impurities and ego before the divine. It is said that Lord Bhairav accepts the offering as a mark of spiritual courage and sincerity.

3. Black Sesame Sweets

Black sesame (kala til) is deeply significant in Bhairav worship. Devotees often prepare til laddoos, til rewari, or other sesame sweets as bhog. These offerings are believed to remove obstacles, reduce the malefic effects of Shani (Saturn), and invite protection from negative energies. The black colour represents absorption of negativity, making it a powerful offering to Lord Bhairav, who is known to destroy all forms of darkness and fear.

4. Dahi Vada 

Dahi Vada, a cooling and nourishing dish made from urad dal, is offered to calm Lord Bhairav’s intense and fiery nature. The yogurt symbolises purity and balance, helping devotees invite peace and harmony into their lives. Offering Dahi Vada on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is said to neutralise aggression and bring stability in one’s personal and professional endeavours.

5. Urad Dal Khichdi

A simple yet sacred dish, Urad Dal Khichdi made with black lentils is another favourite bhog of Lord Bhairav. It signifies humility and devotion, representing nourishment of both body and soul. Devotees believe that offering this dish on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti brings success in unfinished tasks and helps fulfil long-standing desires. The earthy aroma of urad dal connects the offering to the grounding and stabilising nature of Bhairav’s blessings.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is not just a day of ritual; it’s a reminder of discipline, courage, and spiritual transformation. By offering these sacred bhogs, from sweet Imarti to urad dal dishes, devotees express their reverence to the divine protector who guards against fear and misfortune. On this powerful night, worshipping Lord Bhairav with faith and purity ensures peace, protection, and spiritual strength in the year ahead.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025 Kaal Bhairav Bhog Bhairav Ashtami 2025
Read more
