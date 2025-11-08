Vivah Panchami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Vivah Panchami 2025: Vivah Panchami is one of the most sacred festivals in the Hindu calendar, symbolising the divine marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. This auspicious occasion will be observed on 25 November 2025.

ALSO READ: Kaal Bhairav Ashtami 2025: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Spiritual Significance Of Vivah Panchami

According to Hindu scriptures, Vivah Panchami marks the day when Lord Ram broke Lord Shiva’s bow during the swayamvar of Goddess Sita in King Janak’s court in the Treta Yuga. Hence, this date holds immense spiritual importance. Worshipping Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on this day is believed to bless devotees with harmony, prosperity, and the fulfilment of marital desires.

Vivah Panchami 2025 Date And Shubh Muhurat

As per the Vedic Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Agahan begins on 24 November at 9:22 PM and ends on 25 November at 10:56 PM.

According to astrological calculations, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on 25 November 2025.

Remedies For Early Marriage

Those facing delays in marriage are advised to perform special remedies on this day. Place idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita together, and offer them red or yellow cloth. Tie a sacred yellow thread (mouli) between them symbolising the divine union.

Reciting the Swayamvar Katha from the Ramcharitmanas helps attract favourable marriage prospects and blesses devotees with a desired life partner.

Remedies For A Happy Married Life

To strengthen marital harmony, couples should perform Ram Darbar Puja with devotion. Offer vermilion, traditional bridal items, and kheer (sweet rice pudding) adorned with Tulsi leaves to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram. Consuming the blessed offering together helps deepen love and understanding in marriage.

Remedies To Overcome Marital Problems

Those facing challenges in married life should visit a Ram temple or worship at home before the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on Vivah Panchami. Offer flowers and pray sincerely for peace and resolution. It is believed that such devotion removes misunderstandings and strengthens the bond between partners.