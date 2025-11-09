Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunday Rituals And Fasting Rules To Attain Lord Surya's Blessings

Sunday Rituals And Fasting Rules To Attain Lord Surya’s Blessings

Sunday is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. Observing a fast and offering prayers on this day is believed to bring strength, confidence, success, and divine blessings in life.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, Sunday is considered an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It is believed that worshipping Lord Bhaskar on this day brings radiance, confidence, and success in life. Known as the king of all planets, Surya holds great astrological importance, and those with a weak Sun in their horoscope are advised to observe a Sunday fast and perform Surya worship for positive results.

Morning Rituals And Preparations

Devotees should wake up before sunrise on Sunday, take a bath, and wear clean, light-coloured clothes. They should then take a vow to worship Lord Surya. For the ritual, prepare a copper vessel (lota) filled with water, red sandalwood, jaggery, rice, and red flowers.

Offering Arghya To The Sun

Stand facing the east direction and offer arghya (water offering) to the rising Sun while chanting the mantra “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah.” After offering the water, bow to the Sun’s rays with devotion, praying for purification of the mind, body, and thoughts through divine light.

Worship At Home

Install an idol or image of Lord Surya at home and offer red sandalwood, red flowers, incense, and a lamp (diya). As part of the offering (bhog), devotees may present jaggery, wheat, or fruits. Reading or listening to the Surya Vrat Katha during the puja is considered highly auspicious.

Fasting Rules And Dietary Restrictions

On this day, consuming salt is strictly avoided. If one wishes to eat, only a single meal of satvik (pure and vegetarian) food should be taken. Non-vegetarian food, alcohol, garlic, and onion must be avoided completely. During the fast, devotees may consume water, fruits, or a small amount of jaggery.

Things to Avoid On Sunday

Wearing dark shades such as blue or black is discouraged. Cutting hair or shaving is also considered inauspicious. Additionally, it is advised to refrain from buying or selling copper items. The day should be spent calmly, avoiding anger, laziness, and unnecessary disputes.

Donation And Benefits Of Sunday Fast

To earn the blessings of Lord Surya, devotees are encouraged to donate items like copper, wheat, red clothes, jaggery, or red flowers. Observing the Sunday fast is said to enhance self-confidence, boost mental strength, and bring respect and prosperity into one’s life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Rituals Surya Puja Lord Sun Sunday Fast Sunday Vrat Sunday Fasting Rules
Read more
