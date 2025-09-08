Shraddh 2025 Vidhi: Know Simple Tarpan Rituals, Correct Muhurat, And More

Shraddh 2025 Vidhi: In Hindu culture, Shraddh is considered one of the most sacred rituals performed for the peace and liberation of ancestors’ souls. During Pitru Paksha, families pay homage to their forefathers through tarpan, pind daan, and shraddh rituals. In 2025, Pitru Paksh will be observed from 7 September to 21 September.

It is believed that performing Shraddh with devotion not only brings peace to departed souls but also blesses the family with happiness, prosperity, and harmony. Scriptures state that when performed correctly, the ancestors forgive past mistakes and shower their blessings. Here’s a simple guide to performing tarpan during Shraddh.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2025 Time: Know Visibility, Rituals, And More For The Final Surya Grahan Of The Year

Essentials Required For Tarpan Ritual

To perform tarpan, gather the following items:

Around 10 grams of black sesame seeds

A vessel (lota) filled with water mixed with sacred Gangajal

Half a glass of raw milk

Unbroken rice grains (akshat)

Sacred grass (kusha)

A flat plate (parat)

First, mix water, Gangajal, black sesame seeds, and milk in the lota. Place the parat on a wooden stool below your hands. Begin the ritual by taking kusha grass, then hold rice grains in your hand and offer water while chanting mantras dedicated to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.

As you perform the offerings, mentally remember the names of your ancestors. Continuously chant “Om Pitryobhyo Namah” while pouring the water slowly from your right hand. Once complete, instead of discarding the water anywhere, pour it near a plant.

Correct Muhurat And Additional Rituals

The ideal time for tarpan is around midday, close to 12 noon. However, if that is not possible, it can be done at any time before sunset. Performing the ritual after sunset is not considered auspicious.

After the water offerings, families are encouraged to feed Brahmins as per their faith and capacity. It is also customary to feed cows, crows, and dogs on this day, as they are believed to carry blessings to the ancestors.

These simple acts of devotion during Shraddh are said to ensure peace for departed souls while bringing protection, prosperity, and harmony to the family.