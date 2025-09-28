Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri Day 7 Wishes: Beautiful Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day Dedicated To Maa Kalaratri

Shardiya Navratri Day 7 Wishes: Beautiful Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day Dedicated To Maa Kalaratri

Celebrate Shardiya Navratri Day 7 dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri with these heartfelt wishes and messages. Share beautiful greetings with friends and family.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Day 7 of Shardiya Navratri holds immense significance as devotees worship Goddess Kalaratri, the fierce yet protective form of Maa Durga. Known for destroying negativity and granting courage, Maa Kalaratri symbolises strength, fearlessness, and ultimate devotion. On this sacred day, people pray for protection from evil, success in endeavors, and blessings of health and prosperity.

Here are 10 heartfelt wishes and 10 beautiful messages that you can share with your close friends and family members on this sacred day.

Wishes To Share On Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 7

  • "May Goddess Kalaratri bless you with strength, courage, and endless prosperity on this auspicious Navratri Day 7."
  • "Wishing you a blessed Navratri filled with devotion, happiness, and divine energy."
  • "On this sacred day, may Maa Kalaratri shower you with wisdom, power, and inner peace."
  • "May the fierce energy of Goddess Kalaratri protect you from all negativity and guide you towards light."
  • "Wishing you the divine grace of Maa Kalaratri to overcome every challenge in life."
  • "May the presence of Maa Kalaratri remove all fears and bring joy to your heart."
  • "Let the blessings of Maa Kalaratri empower your spirit and bring you unshakable confidence."
  • "On Navratri Day 7, may Goddess Kalaratri bless you with a fearless heart and peaceful mind."
  • "Wishing you divine energy and eternal blessings from Maa Kalaratri this Navratri."
  • "On this holy day, may Maa Kalaratri fill your life with love, light, and strength."

Messages To Share On Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 7

  • "On Navratri Day 7, may Goddess Kalaratri bless you with the courage to overcome every challenge."
  • "Sending you powerful blessings from Goddess Kalaratri for strength and success."
  • "May Maa Kalaratri guide you through the toughest times and bless you with strength."
  • "Wishing you endless happiness and prosperity on this holy day dedicated to Maa Kalaratri."
  • "On Day 7 of Navratri, may Maa Kalaratri shower your family with good fortune."
  • "May Maa Kalaratri bless you with positivity, health, and endless happiness."
  • "Sending special prayers that Maa Kalaratri blesses you with courage and prosperity."
  • "Wishing you powerful blessings of Maa Kalaratri for strength, wisdom, and happiness."
  • "On Navratri Day 7, may your life be illuminated by Goddess Kalaratri’s divine energy."
  • "Wishing you and your family courage, prosperity, and happiness this Navratri."
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maa Kalaratri Shardiya Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri Day 7 Wishes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Cities
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 40
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 40
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget