Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Today: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Saphala Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most auspicious Ekadashis in Hindu tradition, especially for those seeking success, prosperity, and spiritual purification. Observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Paush month, this sacred fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and symbolises discipline, devotion, and inner cleansing. In 2025, devotees across the country will observe Saphala Ekadashi with great faith, ensuring that the vrat Paran is performed at the correct time to gain its full spiritual benefits.

ALSO READ: Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Auspicious Rituals To Awaken Fortune And Receive Divine Blessings

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Date And Significance

According to the Hindu Panchang, Saphala Ekadashi is observed every year on the Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Paush month. In 2025, the vrat will be observed on Monday, December 15.

This Ekadashi is considered highly rewarding for achieving success in personal, professional, and spiritual pursuits. Devotees believe that sincere observance of this fast removes past sins, brings prosperity, and opens doors to new opportunities. Worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi on this day is said to bless devotees with abundance and stability.

Spiritual Meaning Of Saphala Ekadashi Vrat

Saphala Ekadashi is not limited to fasting and rituals alone. It represents self-control, devotion, spiritual discipline, and inner purity. Observing this vrat with sincerity helps devotees cleanse negative energies, strengthen faith, and move towards a more balanced and meaningful life. It is believed that Lord Vishnu blesses devotees with success and peace when the vrat is observed with devotion and humility.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. The puja area should be purified, after which a yellow cloth is placed on a wooden platform to install the idol or image of Lord Vishnu.

Sprinkle Gangajal, offer fresh clothes to the deity, and adorn Lord Vishnu with sandalwood paste. Fruits, flowers, sweets, bhog, naivedya, and Tulsi leaves should be offered with devotion. Devotees should then recite the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing Lord Vishnu’s aarti. Seeking forgiveness for any unintentional mistakes during worship is also an important part of the ritual.

According to the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha, King Mahijit, once sinful and rejected by his family, observed Saphala Ekadashi with complete devotion to Lord Vishnu. Pleased by his penance, Lord Vishnu freed him from past sins and blessed him with prosperity, respect, and success, proving that sincere faith can transform one’s destiny.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Paran Muhurat

The Paran of Ekadashi vrat must always be performed on the following day during Dwadasi tithi. In 2025, Saphala Ekadashi vrat will be observed on December 15, and the Paran will be performed on Tuesday, December 16.

Paran Timing: 07:07 AM to 09:11 AM

Devotees must complete the Paran within this time frame for the vrat to be considered complete.

Important Rules To Follow During Paran

Before performing Paran, devotees should take a bath, offer water to the Sun God, worship Lord Vishnu, and donate food or charity to Brahmins. Only after completing these rituals should the fast be broken.

It is considered essential to consume rice during Paran. However, non-vegetarian food must be strictly avoided. Devotees are advised to follow a satvik diet throughout the day to maintain spiritual purity.