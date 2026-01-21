Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ramlala Pratishtha Divas 2026: Ramlala Pratishtha Divas 2026 marks a deeply spiritual milestone in modern Hindu history. On Thursday, 22 January 2026, devotees from across India and around the world will gather in Ayodhya to commemorate the third anniversary of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand Ram Temple. This sacred day symbolises faith, cultural continuity, and the spiritual resurgence of Sanatan traditions.

When Is Ramlala Pratishtha Divas 2026?

LIVE: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी कार्यक्रम। श्री राम जन्मभूमि, अयोध्या https://t.co/NvUXEghe3n — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 31, 2025

Ramlala Pratishtha Divas will be observed on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The occasion celebrates the consecration of the child form of Lord Ram in His divine birthplace, Ayodhya. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in temple rituals, prayers, and spiritual gatherings marking this historic anniversary.

The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Ram As Ram Lalla

In Hindu belief, Lord Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is revered as Maryada Purushottam, the ideal embodiment of dharma and duty. While many worship Him as a powerful warrior holding the bow and arrows, countless devotees feel a deep emotional bond with His child form, Ram Lalla. This divine form is believed to be spiritually connected to Lord Shiva and sage Kakbhushundi, symbolising purity, innocence, and cosmic wisdom.

Ram Temple History: From Struggle To Spiritual Triumph

The ancient temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi faced destruction in the 16th century, leading to a centuries-long dispute. After decades of legal and social struggle, the reconstruction of the Ram Temple marked one of the most emotionally significant moments in India’s modern spiritual journey. The consecration of Ram Lalla became a symbol of faith restored.

Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Muhurat 2026

Date: Thursday, 22 January 2026

Thursday, 22 January 2026 Tithi: Paush Shukla Dwadashi (Vikram Samvat 2082)

Paush Shukla Dwadashi (Vikram Samvat 2082) Auspicious Time: 12:29 PM to 12:30 PM

This sacred muhurat is believed to amplify spiritual merit and divine blessings.

Why Ramlala Pratishtha Divas Holds Deep Importance

Celebrated much like Diwali, this day involves bhajans, Ram Katha recitals, community prayers, charity, food donations, and illumination of homes and temples. Falling in the holy month of Magh, when the Sun remains in Uttarayan, the day is associated with positivity, spiritual discipline, and dharmic energy. The solar position is believed to strengthen confidence, righteousness, and collective harmony.

