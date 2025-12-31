Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNew Year 2026: Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Photo With Anushka, Calls Her ‘Light of His Life’

New Year 2026: Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Photo With Anushka, Calls Her ‘Light of His Life’

Comment sections were filled with messages praising the couple’s bond, with users calling the note “pure”, “grounded” and “heart-warming”.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed 2026 with a personal message that quickly resonated with fans across social media. In a New Year post, Kohli shared a heartfelt note for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, describing her as “the light of my life” and expressing his happiness at stepping into the new year by her side. The post, simple and intimate in tone, stood out amid festive greetings and celebrity updates.

By highlighting Anushka’s presence as central to his happiness, Kohli offered followers a glimpse into his personal life at the turn of the year. 

Fans Respond With Warmth

The post swiftly drew reactions from fans, many of whom described it as touching and genuine. Comment sections were filled with messages praising the couple’s bond, with users calling the note “pure”, “grounded” and “heart-warming”. Several fans said the message stood out precisely because of its simplicity, noting that it reflected a quieter, more personal way of welcoming the new year.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Year Celebrations Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma New Year 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Australia & New Zealand Welcome 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks
Australia & New Zealand Welcome 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
India
‘You Are Nominated, I Am Elected’: Abhishek Banerjee’s Sharp Reply To Poll Body Chief On Electoral Rolls
‘You Are Nominated, I Am Elected’: Abhishek Banerjee’s Sharp Reply To Poll Body Chief On Electoral Rolls
News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget