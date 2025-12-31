New Year 2026: Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Photo With Anushka, Calls Her ‘Light of His Life’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed 2026 with a personal message that quickly resonated with fans across social media. In a New Year post, Kohli shared a heartfelt note for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, describing her as “the light of my life” and expressing his happiness at stepping into the new year by her side. The post, simple and intimate in tone, stood out amid festive greetings and celebrity updates.

By highlighting Anushka’s presence as central to his happiness, Kohli offered followers a glimpse into his personal life at the turn of the year.

Fans Respond With Warmth

The post swiftly drew reactions from fans, many of whom described it as touching and genuine. Comment sections were filled with messages praising the couple’s bond, with users calling the note “pure”, “grounded” and “heart-warming”. Several fans said the message stood out precisely because of its simplicity, noting that it reflected a quieter, more personal way of welcoming the new year.

