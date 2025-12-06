Paush Month 2025: Paush Month, began this year on 5 December 2025. It holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. Considered a powerful period for honouring ancestors, Paush is also known as the Chota Pitru Paksh. According to scriptures, rituals performed during this month, including shradh, tarpan and charity, are believed to bring peace to departed souls and relief from ancestral obstacles. As a time when auspicious ceremonies are largely avoided, Paush shifts focus to gratitude, remembrance and spiritual cleansing. Here is a complete guide to the importance, remedies and significant dates of this sacred month.

Why Paush Month Is Known As The Chota Pitru Paksh

Paush begins after the end of the Margashirsha month, and in 2025 it starts on 5 December. Scriptures describe this month as a favourable period for rituals performed for ancestors. Acts such as shradh, tarpan, charity and feeding Brahmins are believed to help the departed attain peace while removing difficulties from the lives of their descendants.

The full moon of this month coincides with Pushya Nakshatra, which is why the month is called Paush. During this period, auspicious ceremonies are generally not performed, as the focus remains on spiritual duties towards the ancestors.

Paush Month Remedies For Ancestor Blessings

Lighting A Diya Under Peepal Tree: One of the most traditional remedies involves lighting a lamp with black sesame under a Peepal tree and circumambulating it. This ritual is believed to please the ancestors and help reduce the effects of Pitru Dosh.

Feeding And Donating To Brahmins: Inviting Brahmins home, offering them meals, and donating clothes or Dakshina is considered a powerful way to satisfy the souls of the departed.

Reciting The Pitru Stotra: Daily recitation of the Pitru Stotra is said to bring comfort to ancestors. Feeding birds and animals also forms an important part of the rituals during this month.

Offering Food To A Black Dog: On Saturdays, feeding a black dog chapatis made with urad or black lentils is believed to help reduce Pitru Dosh.

Daily Tarpan For Those Without Parents: For individuals whose parents are no longer living, offering daily tarpan with water, milk and sesame seeds is recommended. This must be performed while facing the south. Scriptures say such practices bring peace, prosperity and growth.

Important Dates For Pitru Puja In Paush Month 2025

During Paush Month, three days hold special significance for ancestor rituals:

Paush Sankranti

Paush Amavasya (New Moon)

Paush Purnima (Full Moon)

Performing shradh, tarpan or charity on these dates is believed to deeply satisfy the ancestors and grant blessings.

The Importance Of Surya Puja In Paush

During Paush Month, the Sun will transit into the sign of Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi). As a result, auspicious ceremonies are temporarily paused. According to astrologers, offering Arghya to the Sun during Paush brings strength, intelligence, honour, prosperity and overall well-being. It also enhances the benefits of ancestor worship performed during this spiritually charged period.