On Parivartini Ekadashi, observed today, devotees offer saffron to Lord Vishnu during bhog (offerings), abhishek (ritual bathing), and various religious practices. Revered as a sacred element in Hindu rituals, saffron is considered especially auspicious in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Here’s why it holds such great significance on this day.

ALSO READ: Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Auspicious Donations And More

Significance Of Saffron In Lord Vishnu’s Worship

Saffron is regarded as a symbol of purity, truth, inner wisdom, and positive energy. It is also associated with the auspicious influence of the planet Jupiter (Guru). Lord Vishnu is believed to be especially fond of saffron, as it symboliSes prosperity and wealth.

According to scriptures, Jupiter represents prosperity, marital harmony, progeny, and abundance. Worshipping Lord Vishnu is said to strengthen the influence of Jupiter, as the planet is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu himself.

Rituals Performed With Saffron On Parivartini Ekadashi

Abhishek with saffron: Performing abhishek of Lord Vishnu with saffron on Ekadashi or on Thursdays is believed to bring prosperity, strengthen Jupiter in one’s horoscope, and remove family disputes.

Performing abhishek of Lord Vishnu with saffron on Ekadashi or on Thursdays is believed to bring prosperity, strengthen Jupiter in one’s horoscope, and remove family disputes. Bath with saffron: Adding saffron to bath water on Ekadashi is considered auspicious, as it is believed to enhance wealth and prosperity.

Adding saffron to bath water on Ekadashi is considered auspicious, as it is believed to enhance wealth and prosperity. Bhog with saffron: Preparing offerings such as halwa or kheer mixed with saffron and presenting them to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is said to bring good fortune, harmony, and blessings to the household.

Preparing offerings such as halwa or kheer mixed with saffron and presenting them to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is said to bring good fortune, harmony, and blessings to the household. Tilak with saffron: Applying saffron tilak on the forehead before leaving home on Ekadashi is believed to attract success, financial gains, and fulfillment of tasks.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]