Diwali Puja 2025: Why Lord Ganesh Is Worshipped With Goddess Lakshmi? Know The Spiritual Significance

Diwali Puja 2025: Why Lord Ganesh Is Worshipped With Goddess Lakshmi? Know The Spiritual Significance

Know the spiritual and philosophical reason why Lord Ganesha is worshipped before Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:32 AM (IST)
Diwali is not just a festival of lights and joy, it also symbolises wealth, wisdom, and balance. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, revered as the goddess of wealth and prosperity. However, her worship is considered incomplete without Lord Ganesh. But why is Ganesh’s presence essential in every Lakshmi Puja? The answer lies in an ancient legend that carries deep philosophical meaning.

The Mythological Tale Behind The Tradition

According to the Mahapuranas, there was a time when Goddess Lakshmi grew proud of her immense wealth and splendor. She believed that the entire universe thrived only because of her grace. Observing this, Lord Vishnu reminded her that despite having wealth, glory, and respect, her life was incomplete without the joy of motherhood. Realising this truth, Lakshmi felt humbled and saddened.

In her sorrow, she approached Goddess Parvati and shared her pain. Moved by Lakshmi’s plight, Parvati decided to bless her and offered her son, Lord Ganesh, as an adopted child. She said, 'From today, Ganesh will be your son.' Overwhelmed with gratitude, Lakshmi blessed Ganesh, declaring that wherever she is worshipped, he will be worshipped first.

Since then, every auspicious ritual, especially Diwali, begins with prayers to Lord Ganesh before invoking Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that where Ganesh is not present, Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings cannot remain for long.

The Philosophical Meaning: Balance Between Wealth and Wisdom

Beyond mythology, this story conveys a profound life lesson. Lord Ganesh represents intelligence and wisdom, while Goddess Lakshmi symbolises wealth and prosperity. Possessing wealth without wisdom can lead to downfall, but when guided by intellect, it brings true prosperity.

Ganesh, known as the lord of 'Shubh' (auspiciousness) and 'Labh' (profit), signifies that wealth is meaningful only when used wisely and ethically. That’s why during Diwali, devotees first worship Lord Ganesh to seek wisdom, clarity, and good judgment, followed by Goddess Lakshmi to invite wealth, happiness, and abundance into their homes.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:32 AM (IST)
