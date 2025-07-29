Nag Panchami 2025: Nag Panchami is one of the most spiritually significant Hindu festivals observed across India, especially in the month of Sawan. It honours Nag Devta, the serpent gods. They are believed to be divine protectors and deeply associated with Lord Shiv. This day also holds special significance for people suffering from Kal Sarp Dosh, as puja on Nag Panchami is believed to bring relief from its ill effects. In 2025, Nag Panchami will be celebrated today, on 29 July, a day that merges faith, mythology, and powerful remedies.

Nag Panchami 2025 Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival of Nag Panchami will be celebrated on 29 July 2025, based on Uday Tithi.

Panchami Tithi Begins: July 28, 2025 at 11:24 PM

July 28, 2025 at 11:24 PM Panchami Tithi Ends: July 29, 2025 at 12:46 AM

July 29, 2025 at 12:46 AM Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 8:30 AM

5:41 AM to 8:30 AM Choghadiya Muhurat: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

Religious Significance Of Nag Panchami

In Hinduism, snakes are not seen as mere reptiles but as divine beings. Nag Devtas are considered guardians of wealth and spiritual power. They are prominently found adorning Lord Shiv’s neck, symbolising his control over fear and death. It is believed that offering prayers to Nag Devta on this day protects families from snake bites and eliminates fear related to serpents.

Worshipping Nag Devta is also believed to bring prosperity, peace, and protection from misfortunes related to planetary doshas.

Mythological Beliefs And Nag Puja In Hindu Culture

As per Hindu scriptures, Nags have been revered since the Vedic era. Stories of Sheshnag, Vasuki, and Takshak are commonly associated with ancient legends. Snakes are considered the guardians of Patal Lok and wealth. The Mahabharat and Purana speak highly of their power and association with divine beings.

Devotees visit Nag temples, offer milk, curd, flowers, and perform rituals seeking protection and blessings. The day is also auspicious for praying to Lord Shiv, who wears a serpent as an ornament.

Nag Panchami And Its Link With Kal Sarp Dosh

Kal Sarp Dosh is a feared planetary condition in Vedic astrology. People afflicted with this dosh often face career setbacks, financial losses, and mental distress. Nag Panchami is the most recommended day to perform remedies to get rid of Kal Sarp Dosh.

Easy Remedies On Nag Panchami:

Offer a silver or copper snake idol on a Shivling.

Perform Mahamrityunjay Jaap or Nag Gayatri Mantra.

Visit holy sites like Trimbakeshwar or Srikalahasti.

Meditate on “Om Namah Shivay” while offering milk to Shivling.

Nag Panchami 2025 Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a holy bath, and meditate on Lord Shiv.

Draw or place Nag-Nagin idols on a wooden chowki.

Offer milk, flowers, sweets, and light incense or lamps.

Recite Nag Panchami Aarti with full devotion.

If suffering from Kal Sarp Dosh, offer silver snake pair on Shivling and chant the Mahamrityunjay mantra.

Spiritual Benefits Of Nag Panchami Puja

Protection from snake bites and fear of serpents.

Relief from Kal Sarp Dosh and other planetary issues.

Enhanced financial blessings and peace at home.

Positive impact on health, career, and mental clarity.

Nag Panchami is a powerful day for spiritual transformation and astrological remedies. It beautifully blends mythology, tradition, and devotion, offering a divine opportunity to seek blessings from Nag Devta and Lord Shiv. Whether you’re performing rituals at home or visiting temples, this day holds immense religious and astrological value.