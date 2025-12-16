Mangalwar Vrat: Hanuman Puja Vidhi For Mangal Dosh Shanti And Divine Protection

Mangalwar Vrat: In Hindu tradition, fasting and devotion are powerful spiritual tools to overcome life’s challenges. For couples seeking Santaan Sukh, the Tuesday fast, known as Mangalwar Vrat, is regarded as deeply effective. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the eternal devotee of Lord Ram, this vrat is believed to remove obstacles, calm planetary afflictions, and bring happiness and fulfilment into married life.

Why Mangalwar Vrat Is Dedicated To Lord Hanuman

Mangalwar Vrat is devoted to Lord Hanuman, revered as Sankatmochan, the remover of all troubles. According to religious belief, Hanuman Ji listens swiftly to the prayers of sincere devotees and protects them from physical, mental, and spiritual distress.

For childless couples, this vrat is considered especially rewarding. It is believed that worshipping Hanuman Ji with faith and discipline invites his divine grace, helping couples overcome unseen hurdles related to childbirth and family happiness.

Astrological Significance Of Tuesday Fasting

In astrology, Tuesday is ruled by Planet Mars, which governs energy, blood, vitality, and progeny. An unfavourable position of Mars is often associated with delays or challenges related to Santaan Sukh.

Observing Mangalwar Vrat is believed to pacify Mangal Dosh, strengthen positive planetary influences, and create favourable conditions for childbirth. This is why astrologers often recommend Tuesday fasting as a spiritual remedy for couples longing for children.

Mangalwar Vrat Also Brings Strength And Courage

Beyond Santaan Sukh, Tuesday fasting is said to bless devotees with courage, inner strength, and mental resilience, qualities closely associated with Lord Hanuman. These virtues help couples maintain positivity and emotional balance during challenging phases of life.

Religious belief also holds that Mangalwar Vrat protects devotees from negative energies, the evil eye, and harmful influences, which are sometimes considered hidden causes behind prolonged personal difficulties.

Rules To Observe Mangalwar Vrat For Santaan Sukh

To seek the blessing of children, Mangalwar Vrat should ideally be observed for 21 consecutive Tuesdays with complete devotion.

On the day of the fast:

Wake up before sunrise, bathe, and wear red clothes

Take a solemn sankalp (vow) with a pure heart

Place an idol or image of Lord Hanuman in the north-east direction

Light a lamp with pure desi ghee

Offer vermilion (sindoor), flowers, roli, fruits, and jasmine oil-soaked cotton

Recite Hanuman Chalisa and the Mangalwar Vrat Katha

If possible, perform Sundarkand Paath

Devotees should eat only once during the day, observe brahmacharya, and maintain discipline. It is believed that a vrat observed with sincerity and faith brings Hanuman Ji’s special blessings and fulfils the desire for Santaan Sukh.