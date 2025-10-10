The festival of Karwa Chauth, symbolising devotion, love, and marital harmony, is being celebrated with great fervour today, October 10, 2025. On this auspicious day, married women across Maharashtra and other parts of India observe a strict nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water, from sunrise until moonrise. The fast is dedicated to praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Dressed beautifully like brides, women perform Karwa Chauth rituals in the evening by worshipping Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karwa, and later the moon. Once the moon appears, they offer arghya (water offering) to it before breaking their fast, marking the end of the day-long observance.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise And Puja Timings In Maharashtra

According to the Hindu Panchang, this year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 06:18 PM to 07:31 PM

(Duration – 1 Hour 13 Minutes)

(Duration – 14 Hours 23 Minutes)

08:53 PM Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

10:54 PM on October 9, 2025 Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025

These timings are significant for women across Maharashtra, including cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Aurangabad, who will be eagerly waiting to sight the moon and complete their rituals.

What If The Moon Is Not Visible?

Sometimes, cloudy skies or weather conditions may hide the moon from view. In such situations, women are advised to conclude their fast according to the local moonrise time as per the schedule, even if the moon is not visible.

During Karwa Chauth, special prayers and rituals are offered to the moon. It is believed that directly gazing at the moon on this day can bring bad luck, which is why women first look at their husbands through a sieve before breaking their fast.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]