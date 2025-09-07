Blood Moon 2025 — Lunar Eclipse Timings And What It Means

Blood Moon 2025 : Skywatchers in India are in for a breathtaking celestial show tonight. A total lunar eclipse will grace the skies, turning the moon into a striking Blood Moon around 9 PM IST. The spectacle will be visible across Asia, Australia, and parts of Africa, making India one of the best locations to witness it. As the earth’s shadow slowly moves across the lunar surface, the moon will take on a reddish glow, captivating stargazers across the country.

Why Does The Moon Turn Red During An Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth positions itself directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Unlike a solar eclipse, this phenomenon is completely safe to watch with the naked eye.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon slips into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. At this point, sunlight that passes through Earth’s atmosphere gets filtered, scattering blue light and allowing only red wavelengths to reach the moon. This effect gives rise to the Blood Moon, making the lunar surface appear crimson.

What Does The Blood Moon Reveal About Earth?

The exact shade of red depends on the level of particles and pollutants in the atmosphere. A clearer sky results in a lighter red, while higher levels of dust, smoke, or volcanic ash can make the moon appear darker.

In fact, historians and scientists have long studied ancient records of Blood Moons to trace significant environmental events. A 2023 study from the University of Geneva linked several dark eclipses between 1100 and 1300 AD to major volcanic eruptions. These events left ash and gases in the air, altering the moon’s appearance for months.

The Science Behind The Colours

The scattering of light that paints the moon red is the same principle that makes our skies blue during the day and fiery orange at sunrise and sunset. Known as Rayleigh scattering, this effect occurs when sunlight interacts with oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the atmosphere. Blue light, with its shorter wavelength, scatters more easily, giving us a blue sky. At sunrise and sunset, the light has to travel through more atmosphere, scattering blue away and leaving us with warmer hues.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings In India

If you want to watch tonight’s eclipse, here are the key timings as compiled by the BBC:

8:58 PM IST – Penumbral eclipse begins

Penumbral eclipse begins 9:57 PM IST – Partial eclipse begins

Partial eclipse begins 11:00 PM IST – Total eclipse begins

Total eclipse begins 11:41 PM IST – Maximum eclipse

Maximum eclipse 12:22 AM IST – Total eclipse ends

Total eclipse ends 1:26 AM IST – Partial eclipse ends

Partial eclipse ends 2:25 AM IST – Penumbral eclipse ends

How To Watch The Blood Moon 2025

No special equipment is required, just find an open spot with a clear view of the sky. Head to a terrace, rooftop, or any high ground away from city lights for the best experience. If the skies remain cloud-free, you’ll witness one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.