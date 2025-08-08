Last Sawan 2025: The last day of Sawan in 2025 will be truly special, as it falls on 9 August, the same day as Raksha Bandhan. This rare and auspicious combination is believed to strengthen the sacred bond between brothers and sisters while inviting Lord Shiv’s divine blessings. According to religious and astrological beliefs, performing special remedies on this day not only pleases Lord Shiv but also removes past sins and opens the path to peace and prosperity.

Let’s explore the significance, rituals, and remedies for the last day of Sawan 2025, and how this unique day can bring positive changes to your life.

ALSO READ: No Bhadra Kaal On Raksha Bandhan This Year: Know Auspicious Timing To Tie Rakhi

Religious Significance Of The Last Day Of Sawan 2025

The Shiv Puran describes the month of Sawan as the most auspicious time to please Lord Shiv. Performing rituals and offering sacred items to the Shiv Ling on this day is believed to destroy sins accumulated over lifetimes. On the final day of Sawan, offering milk, curd, honey, bel leaves, and water to the Shiv Ling brings immense blessings.

According to the Padma Puran, chanting the Mahamrityunjay Mantra on this day helps devotees overcome untimely death and ensures long life.

Astrological Importance Of Last Sawan 2025

This year, the last Sawan falls on 9 August 2025, which is also Raksha Bandhan. Astrologers say that worshipping Lord Shiv with proper rituals on this day brings the cooling influence of the Moon and the radiant energy of the Sun. It is also considered highly effective for removing Kaal Sarp Dosh and Pitru Dosh from one’s horoscope.

The union of Raksha Bandhan and the last day of Sawan makes this day even more auspicious, offering a perfect opportunity for spiritual growth, family harmony, and divine blessings.

Special Remedies For The Last Sawan 2025

Wake up during Brahma Muhurt and bathe, wearing white or yellow clothes.

At the temple, take a pledge to perform the puja with devotion.

Offer water, milk, curd, honey, ghee, and Ganga water to the Shiv Ling in abhishek.

Offer 11 bel leaves with “Om Namah Shivya” written on them.

Chant the Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times.

On Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister something in white or yellow.

Distribute sweets and clothes to the needy as a form of charity.

The Mythological Story Of The Last Sawan 2025

According to legend, on the final day of Sawan, Goddess Parvati observed a strict fast and worshipped Lord Shiv with great devotion. Pleased with her penance, Lord Shiv granted her the boon of eternal marital bliss. Since then, this day is believed to be highly beneficial for all devotees seeking well-being, marital harmony, and divine protection.

Why 9 August 2025 Is Special

With Raksha Bandhan and the last day of Sawan occurring together, this day symbolises both family bonding and spiritual upliftment. By performing the suggested remedies with faith, devotees can invite peace, prosperity, and protection into their lives, while strengthening the sacred ties of love between siblings.