Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Offer These Items To Lord Krishna According To Your Zodiac Sign

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: On the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Krishna was born, and this day is celebrated with great devotion as Janmashtami. Today, August 16, 2025, devotees across India are observing the festival with grandeur and reverence.

Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna have been beautifully decorated for the occasion, and devotees are observing the traditional fasts associated with the day. According to astrology, Janmashtami holds deep spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that performing rituals with devotion and discipline on this day brings the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami Vrat Rules

On Janmashtami, devotees should adorn Lord Krishna with new clothes and ornaments, chant his 108 names, and listen to stories of his divine pastimes (leelas). Singing devotional songs and enjoying kirtans throughout the night is considered highly auspicious.

What To Do And Avoid On Janmashtami

Refrain from consuming grains during the fast.

Nirjala (waterless) fasting is considered ideal.

Alternatively, one may observe phalahar (fruit-based diet) once in the day.

Avoid quarrels, disputes, or negativity.

Chant the names of Radha-Krishna throughout the day, preferably in silence.

Cleanse the home temple and decorate Lord Krishna’s cradle.

Offer saffron or yellow garments to Lord Krishna.

Charity and donations on this day are believed to please the deity.

Offerings To Laddu Gopal According To Zodiac Signs

Offering bhog to Laddu Gopal based on one’s zodiac sign brings special blessings and auspicious results.

Aries: Offer apples

Offer apples Taurus: Offer butter

Offer butter Gemini: Offer fruits

Offer fruits Cancer: Offer butter

Offer butter Leo: Offer milk

Offer milk Virgo: Offer peda (sweet)

Offer peda (sweet) Libra: Offer bananas

Offer bananas Scorpio: Offer pomegranate

Offer pomegranate Sagittarius: Offer grapes

Offer grapes Capricorn: Offer dry fruits

Offer dry fruits Aquarius: Offer black gram (urad dal)

Offer black gram (urad dal) Pisces: Offer pineapple

On Janmashtami, devotees are advised to begin the day with a ritual bath, visit the temple, and worship all deities. In Lord Krishna’s temple, fruits and flowers should be offered, along with butter, which is considered especially dear to him.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]