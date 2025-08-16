Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Offer These Items To Lord Krishna According To Your Zodiac Sign

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionKrishna Janmashtami 2025: Offer These Items To Lord Krishna According To Your Zodiac Sign

Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with special bhog offerings for Laddu Gopal based on zodiac signs, know things to do and avoid during Janmashtami puja.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: On the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Krishna was born, and this day is celebrated with great devotion as Janmashtami. Today, August 16, 2025, devotees across India are observing the festival with grandeur and reverence.

Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna have been beautifully decorated for the occasion, and devotees are observing the traditional fasts associated with the day. According to astrology, Janmashtami holds deep spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that performing rituals with devotion and discipline on this day brings the blessings of Lord Krishna.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

Janmashtami Vrat Rules

On Janmashtami, devotees should adorn Lord Krishna with new clothes and ornaments, chant his 108 names, and listen to stories of his divine pastimes (leelas). Singing devotional songs and enjoying kirtans throughout the night is considered highly auspicious.

What To Do And Avoid On Janmashtami

  • Refrain from consuming grains during the fast.
  • Nirjala (waterless) fasting is considered ideal.
  • Alternatively, one may observe phalahar (fruit-based diet) once in the day.
  • Avoid quarrels, disputes, or negativity.
  • Chant the names of Radha-Krishna throughout the day, preferably in silence.
  • Cleanse the home temple and decorate Lord Krishna’s cradle.
  • Offer saffron or yellow garments to Lord Krishna.
  • Charity and donations on this day are believed to please the deity.

Offerings To Laddu Gopal According To Zodiac Signs

Offering bhog to Laddu Gopal based on one’s zodiac sign brings special blessings and auspicious results.

  • Aries: Offer apples
  • Taurus: Offer butter
  • Gemini: Offer fruits
  • Cancer: Offer butter
  • Leo: Offer milk
  • Virgo: Offer peda (sweet)
  • Libra: Offer bananas
  • Scorpio: Offer pomegranate
  • Sagittarius: Offer grapes
  • Capricorn: Offer dry fruits
  • Aquarius: Offer black gram (urad dal)
  • Pisces: Offer pineapple

On Janmashtami, devotees are advised to begin the day with a ritual bath, visit the temple, and worship all deities. In Lord Krishna’s temple, fruits and flowers should be offered, along with butter, which is considered especially dear to him.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
